Kansas City hopes a truck simulator can help snow plow drivers prepare for icy winter

Kansas City could see snow starting Friday night, with the forecast calling for a wintry mix. That would put the city right on track for its first snowfall, which comes, on average, on Nov. 28.

Planning, though, begins much sooner. The city starts preparing for snow as early as June, starting with breaking down how the last snow season went and how to improve.

According to Michael Shaw, director of public works, the city tries to implement new strategies every year to make sure they avoid running into the same problems.

This year, public works is testing out a massive technology upgrade in their training process: snow plowing simulators.

Shaw says the simulator prepares employees for plowing at night, in different weather conditions and on specific types of roads like a cul-de-sac.

“What we’re hoping is by improving our training — not just showing them how to use the truck, but actually giving them some experience in a simulator, that we can improve the way we deliver the service,” said Shaw.

Courtesy Ryan McMonigle Two of the snow plowing simulators that Kansas City Public Works is using in their training this year.

Matt Killion, assistant district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, says about 16% of their snowplow operators are new drivers this winter.

“We’re still developing and training our staff to respond,” said Killion.

Killion says MoDOT plans to have new drivers ride along with more experienced plowers for the first few snow storms to help them gain experience, then have them take over on their own after a couple of hours.

The simulators can help acclimate new drivers to the winter weather obstacles and prepare for snow during the heat of summertime.

Public works has already inspected all of their equipment and their salt storage domes to make sure they have what they need for the winter.

“If we had a snow event that occurred any day, we’ll be prepared,” Shaw said. “Ready to respond.”

Shaw emphasizes that the city’s main priority is to stay prepared for any event and to ensure people are satisfied with their snow removal services. He says last winter saw a dip in customer satisfaction because Kansas City had an unprecedented historic snowfall .

But Shaw says public works is well-versed in handling Kansas City’s typical snowfall and is prepared to get snow off the streets as quickly as possible this year.

“We’re committed to the process of improvement,” said Shaw. “We’re going to be out here plowing the streets and making these streets as safe as possible."