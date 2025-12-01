Kansas City's first snow messed up streets and closed schools. Here's what to know this week

This story will be updated.

Kansas City’s first snow of the season came in early Monday morning, with parts of the metro area seeing two and a half to four inches of snow.

Several accidents were reported across the metro as conditions made roads icy and visibility low during the morning commute.

One of the Eudora School District’s school buses slid into a ditch on 1300 Road. The district said all students and staff were safe, but rescue crews had to come move students to a warm bus.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR U.S. Postal Service worker Chris Liles works his route along Prospect Avenue late Monday morning, Dec. 1, 2025, near 52nd Street. He said he didn't mind the weather: "I like the snow."

The University of Kansas closed its campuses in Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth at 1 p.m., and cancelled both in-person and online classes. Jackson County facilities closed at 2 p.m. Find a full list of school delays and cancellations from KMBC.

Kansas City has also delayed trash pickup by a day to help prioritize snow clearing and ensure driver safety.

To see if your street has been cleared recently, you can check Kansas City's updated snow operations map.

Meteorologist Johnathan Kurtz with the National Weather Service says the snow is expected to stop by evening, but warns drivers to remain cautious Tuesday as well, as temperatures will stay low.

“There's still a lot of lingering snow out there on the roadways as we stay below freezing, and we're going to stay below freezing probably for the next day or two,” said Kurtz. “So slick spots are going to stay out there. Sidewalks are going to be hazardous as well.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR A lone car slowly moves west on Little Blue Road where plows had yet to make a dent in the snow, on Dec. 1, 2025.

He says we won’t see much of the snow melting until temperatures start to rise on Wednesday or Thursday, and urges drivers to take it slow as they head into work or school tomorrow morning as well.

“A reminder for folks, it’s just that time of year we get winter storms like this,” said Kurtz. “Make sure you slow down and take your time. Give yourself plenty of space between the car in front of you. Make sure everyone gets home safely.”