NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City, your false spring is over. Brace for cold weather and maybe snow

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:31 AM CST
A pedestrian crosses a snowy street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as a winter storm passed through the area Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
A pedestrian crosses a snowy street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as a winter storm passed through the area Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

The mild, patio-ready temperatures of the past two weeks are on their way out, with forecasts even showing a possibility of snow.

A cold front moving in this Friday will bring a steep dip from Kansas City’s run of 60-plus degree days this weekend. Temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s on Thursday, and then drop by 20 to 25 degrees.

The forecast shows a small chance of snow, but National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Bowman says it won’t be much.

“It’s not looking like it’s going to be that big of an event for us,” Bowman said. “Maybe we get a little bit of a dusting at best.”

Bowman says snow likely won’t accumulate because of the dry conditions, which will continue into the weekend. The warm spell might entice people to burn things outdoors or start planting, but people should be cautious of both.

“Anytime you combine above normal temperatures with dry conditions and wind, it can lead to the potential for fires to get out of control pretty quickly,” Bowman said. “Outdoor burning should really be put off until a better time.”

The metro has already seen hazy skies this week from a large wildfire in Kansas and Oklahoma.

This region is used to an ebb and flow between warm and cold temperatures, Bowman says. Experts say it’s best for gardeners to wait until spring to plant outside, despite long stretches of warmer temperature in the winter.

As temperatures dip into the teens and 20s this weekend, warming centers in Kansas City will open for those seeking refuge from the cold.
Environment & Agriculture weatherNational Weather ServiceSpringWintersnowKansas City
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR.
