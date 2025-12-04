Kansas City's warming centers are open for the winter. Here’s what to know.
People seeking refuge from the biting cold can find it at more than a dozen shelters and warming centers around the metro. Some open only when the temperature drops below a certain threshold, while others have daily availability.
The city’s homeless shelter system opened for the season with expanded services as the first snow of the winter fell on Monday, Dec. 1. Kansas City activated the Zero KC Extreme Weather Plan the following day, expanding shelter capacity and cold-weather support for unhoused individuals.
The plan says a total of 931 beds will be available across partner locations through March 1, with some only activated when it drops below a certain temperature.
Here are the places in Kansas City offering overnight shelter for people in need this winter. Many of these organizations are accepting donations and seeking volunteers — check out their websites for more information.
Cold weather shelters
Kansas City, MO
Hope Faith — 705 Virginia Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106
- Dates: December 1 - February 28
- Hours: 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- 816-471-4673
- Bus pickup at 4:30 p.m. in front of Hope Faith to shelter location.
- 913-229-0482
Unity Southeast — 3421 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64132
- Dates: December 1 - March 1
- Hours: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- 816-841-1402
True Light (Women and Families) — 712 E 31 St., Kansas City, MO 64109
- Hours: Opens at 3 p.m.
- 816-531-1300
A Turning Point KC – Activates at 10 degrees and below
- Dates: December 1 - March 1
Shuttles to shelter on activated nights from 6 p.m. to 7:30:
- 201 Bus Line at North Oak and Vivion - Please wait at the bench by the retention pond next to Pizza Ranch, facing Lowe’s.
- 238 Bus Line at Antioch and Vivion - Please wait in the covered bus stops next to Walgreens just south of the Walmart Parking Lot (the Park and Ride stop).
- 913-535-6889
Kansas City, KS
Wilhelmina “Willa” Gill Multi-Service Center — 645 Nebraska Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101
- Activates at 25 degrees and below
- Guests can begin lining up at the shelter at 5 p.m.; shelter doors open at 6 p.m.
- 40-person capacity and beds are first come first served.
- 913-621-4690
Project 1020 — 9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, KS
- Dates: December 1 - March 31
- Hours: 6 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- 913-219-3347
Warming / Cooling Centers
Community centers around Kansas City will also be available as warming and cooling centers free of charge during regular operating hours on days of high heat and frigid temperatures.
Kansas City, MO
Garrison Community Center
- 1124 E. Fifth Street Kansas City, MO 64106
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: CLOSED
Gregg/Klice Community Center
- 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, MO 64108
- Monday - Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hillcrest Community Center
- 10401 Hillcrest Road Kansas City, MO 64134
- Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kansas City North Community Center
- 3930 N.E. Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64117
- Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Line Creek Community Center
- 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
- Monday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Tuesday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday/Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Marlborough Community Center
- 8200 The Paseo Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday: CLOSED
Mary Williams-Neal Community Center
- 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130
- Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Southeast Community Center
- 4201 E. 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64130
- Monday - Thursday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tony Aguirre Community Center
- 2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108
- Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Westport Roanoke Community Center
- 3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
- Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kansas City, KS
Overland Park City Hall Lobby
- 8500 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS
Matt Ross Community Center
- 8101 Marty St., Overland Park, KS 66204
- Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- 913-895-6350
Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- 11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213
- Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- 913-327-6644
Powell Community Center
- 6200 Martway St., Mission, KS 66202
- Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 5:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 913-722-8200
Salvation Army Guest Hospitality Center
- 420 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS 66061
- Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- 913-782-3640