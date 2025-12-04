Kansas City's warming centers are open for the winter. Here’s what to know.

The city’s homeless shelter system opened for the season with expanded services as the first snow of the winter fell on Monday, Dec. 1. Kansas City activated the Zero KC Extreme Weather Plan the following day, expanding shelter capacity and cold-weather support for unhoused individuals.

The plan says a total of 931 beds will be available across partner locations through March 1, with some only activated when it drops below a certain temperature.

Here are the places in Kansas City offering overnight shelter for people in need this winter. Many of these organizations are accepting donations and seeking volunteers — check out their websites for more information.

Cold weather shelters

Kansas City, MO

Hope Faith — 705 Virginia Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106

Dates: December 1 - February 28

Hours: 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.

816-471-4673

Open Doors

Bus pickup at 4:30 p.m. in front of Hope Faith to shelter location.

913-229-0482

Unity Southeast — 3421 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64132

Dates: December 1 - March 1

Hours: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

816-841-1402

True Light (Women and Families) — 712 E 31 St., Kansas City, MO 64109

Hours: Opens at 3 p.m.

816-531-1300

A Turning Point KC – Activates at 10 degrees and below

Dates: December 1 - March 1

Shuttles to shelter on activated nights from 6 p.m. to 7:30: 201 Bus Line at North Oak and Vivion - Please wait at the bench by the retention pond next to Pizza Ranch, facing Lowe’s. 238 Bus Line at Antioch and Vivion - Please wait in the covered bus stops next to Walgreens just south of the Walmart Parking Lot (the Park and Ride stop).

913-535-6889

Kansas City, KS

Wilhelmina “Willa” Gill Multi-Service Center — 645 Nebraska Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101

Activates at 25 degrees and below

Guests can begin lining up at the shelter at 5 p.m.; shelter doors open at 6 p.m.

40-person capacity and beds are first come first served.

913-621-4690

Project 1020 — 9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, KS

Dates: December 1 - March 31

Hours: 6 p.m. - 8 a.m.

913-219-3347

Warming / Cooling Centers

Community centers around Kansas City will also be available as warming and cooling centers free of charge during regular operating hours on days of high heat and frigid temperatures.

Kansas City, MO

Garrison Community Center

1124 E. Fifth Street Kansas City, MO 64106

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Gregg/Klice Community Center

1600 John Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, MO 64108

Monday - Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hillcrest Community Center

10401 Hillcrest Road Kansas City, MO 64134

Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kansas City North Community Center

3930 N.E. Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64117

Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Line Creek Community Center

5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151

Monday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Marlborough Community Center

8200 The Paseo Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Mary Williams-Neal Community Center

3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Southeast Community Center

4201 E. 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64130

Monday - Thursday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tony Aguirre Community Center

2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Westport Roanoke Community Center

3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO 64111

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday/ Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kansas City, KS

Overland Park City Hall Lobby

8500 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS

Matt Ross Community Center

8101 Marty St., Overland Park, KS 66204

Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

913-895-6350

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

11902 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213

Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

913-327-6644

Powell Community Center

6200 Martway St., Mission, KS 66202

Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 5:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

913-722-8200

Salvation Army Guest Hospitality Center