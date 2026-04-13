Tornadoes touch down in Kansas and Missouri as lightning and hail hit Kansas City metro

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tornadoes hit Ottawa, Kansas, on Monday night as thunderstorms and rain blanketed the metro.

The storm moved northeast from the Flint Hills , bringing large hail and damaging winds.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/X5lHsRUqBJ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 13, 2026

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Franklin County, and KCTV5 reports it hit the ground at 15th and Eisenhower in Ottawa.

As the storm moved east, taking half-dollar-sized hail with it, the weather agency issued a tornado warning for Cass County, Missouri, just before 9 p.m..

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado at around 8:35 p.m. near Pleasanton in Linn County. It said spotters reported a funnel cloud as the storm moved east into Bates County in Missouri.

Evergy reported about 12,000 customers were without power as of 10:05 p.m. in east-central Kansas. You can check the outage map here .