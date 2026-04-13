Tornadoes touch down in Kansas and Missouri as lightning and hail hit Kansas City metro
Meteorologists confirmed tornadoes in Franklin County, Kansas and Linn County, Missouri. The Kansas City metro area went under tornado watch around 6:30 p.m., before lightning storms and rain rolled in.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Tornadoes hit Ottawa, Kansas, on Monday night as thunderstorms and rain blanketed the metro.
The storm moved northeast from the Flint Hills, bringing large hail and damaging winds.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/X5lHsRUqBJ— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 13, 2026
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Franklin County, and KCTV5 reports it hit the ground at 15th and Eisenhower in Ottawa.
As the storm moved east, taking half-dollar-sized hail with it, the weather agency issued a tornado warning for Cass County, Missouri, just before 9 p.m..
The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado at around 8:35 p.m. near Pleasanton in Linn County. It said spotters reported a funnel cloud as the storm moved east into Bates County in Missouri.
Evergy reported about 12,000 customers were without power as of 10:05 p.m. in east-central Kansas. You can check the outage map here.
People in the region should expect severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and a possible tornado, again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Friday afternoon may also bring storm activity.