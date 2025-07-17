Missouri ends luxury tax on menstrual products and diapers: 'These are health necessities'

On July 10, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law a bill that eliminates the so-called "tampon" tax on menstrual products and diapers.

This new law cuts the tax rate on menstrual products and diapers by almost three-quarters — from the 4.225% on luxury goods to the 1.225% on necessities, such as groceries.

Lissa Weiss is the founder of Missouri Appleseed, a non-profit organization that championed the tax cut. She said the tax cut represents a re-thinking of these products.

"Diapers and menstrual products are necessities for Missouri's women and families, and we thought they should be taxed as such," Weiss said. "And we also think that Missouri women and families shouldn't have to expend extra income to buy these necessary products."

Weiss added that while these products are no longer subject to a higher state tax rate, the new law does not prevent municipalities from imposing their own additional taxes.

Gay Litteken is the executive director of First Chance for Children, a Columbia-based organization that advocates for the needs of children and families and serves as the local diaper bank for mid-Missouri.

"These are health necessities," Litteken said. "And I don't know how to explain when a parent doesn't have a diaper for their child or enough diapers for their child, how emotionally tolling that can be on them."

She said there are also many health risks, such as infections and rashes, that come along with inadequate numbers of diapers or diapers being worn too long.

"I know the 4.225% seems like very little, but for a family that's really struggling, that's going to make a difference," Litteken said. "So, they're going to be able to change their child more often and eliminate those risks of infection and things like that. So, it's a win."

Litteken said the mid-Missouri diaper bank, which serves 13 counties and about 5,500 families a year, distributed half a million diapers in 2024, and she expects the need to continue to grow.



