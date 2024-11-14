Power & Light developers will invest $10 million to give KC Live! a major facelift

The Kansas City Live! entertainment block and venue in downtown’s Power & Light will get a $10 million facelift over the next few months.

The Cordish Companies, the real estate company that owns the Power & Light district, will pay for the updates. Improvements are underway and slated for completion next March, before the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off at the T-Mobile Center.

The entertainment venue has drawn people for concerts like Hot Country Nights and sporting events like watch parties for the Women’s World Cup and the Kansas City Chiefs’ appearances in the Super Bowl. It’s also been a spot to celebrate major events, like when Kansas City was announced as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup two years ago.

“KC Live! is the heart of celebration, fun and joy in Kansas City,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “You see folks from all walks of life, from different backgrounds, from communities near Kansas City and all around the world, who come to KC Live!, who come to the Power & Light District each year.”

The city issued hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds for the Power & Light project. Because it rarely makes enough revenue to cover the bond payments, the city is on the hook for principal and interest costs.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The banners of the Big 12 Conference teams hang above KC Live! venue in anticipation of the event at the T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium in March 2023.

John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District, said 6 million people visited the KC Live! block last year.

Upgrades to the open-air venue include more outdoor seating for businesses, a new outdoor canopy, enhanced theatrical lighting, ceiling heaters, water misters and high-definition ribbon boards.

Several businesses will also receive improvements. Nightclub Mosaic will get $2.5 million to double in size and put in a new audio system, lighting, DJ booth and lounge with VIP seating.

Power and Light will also get a new restaurant and bar called Besos y Abrazos. Billed as a “Latin-inspired venue” offering craft cocktails, “innovative dining and dynamic DJs,” Bezos y Abrazos is slated to open next spring.

The Kansas City Live! venue opened in 2008 as part of city efforts to revitalize the downtown core under former mayor Kay Barnes. The development welcomed bars, restaurants and clubs — like McFadden’s Sports Saloon, Pizza Bar and Mosaic — to set up shop around the outdoor area.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Fans cheer at a Super Bowl LVIII watch party downtown in the Kansas City Power and Light District on Feb. 11, 2024.

Council member Crispin Rea, who holds the 4th District at-large seat, said he remembers visiting KC Live! when it first opened.

“So many things that have brought me down here and brought us together as Kansas Citians,” Rea said. “We like to describe it as the living room of Kansas City.”

Lucas said the $10 million investment involving no public money shows that the company cares about Kansas City’s long-term growth.

“So it means a lot to me, and I hope it's a sign for other businesses that investment in Kansas City is worthwhile, and it's something that's valuable,” Lucas said. “It's going to pay dividends.”

The development of the multi-block Power & Light District was supported by tax incentives, and the city still carries tens of millions of dollars of debt for the original project. Lucas said Power & Light has been a net positive for Kansas City.

“We have made a wise and responsible choice over the years,” Lucas said. “This private investment shows that Cordish is putting their money into it.”