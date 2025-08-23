Meta's Kansas City data center just came online. Here's what to know about the $1 billion facility

As Meta officially flipped the switch this week on its Kansas City Data Center — making the $1 billion project part of the company’s global infrastructure — the move positions the metro as a hub for cutting-edge tech, said Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Meta’s investment in Kansas City is a clear signal that our city is a place where innovation, talent, and community come together,” said Lucas during a celebration Wednesday morning that gathered business and civic leaders from across the region.

“We look forward to working with Meta to ensure this development integrates well with our community priorities and delivers meaningful benefits for Kansas City residents.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Mayor Quinton Lucas helps flip the switch on Meta’s Kansas City data center opening.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta operates one of the largest networks of data centers in the world to power its social platforms, messaging services, and artificial intelligence tools.

“Today we are proud to announce that Meta’s Kansas City data center is now serving traffic,” said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta. “That means that this data center is now part of the global infrastructure that brings our technologies and services to life, connecting billions of people worldwide.”

Taylor Wilmore Business, civic and community leaders gather at Meta’s Kansas City data center opening.

Construction on the Northland site began in 2022, drawing an average of 1,500 skilled trade workers at its peak, according to local economic development officials.

Now operational, the facility is set to support more than 100 permanent jobs while anchoring Meta’s commitment to long-term growth in the region.

Davis highlighted why Kansas City stood out as a location.

“This facility represents an investment of more than $1 billion in the state of Missouri,” he said. “Kansas City has proven to be a wonderful location for Meta. It has excellent infrastructure, great access to energy, a strong pool of talent for the construction and operation of the facility, and terrific community partners.”

Sustainability and impact

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Meta's Brad Davis speaks during a celebration of the company's Kansas City data center opening.

The company emphasized that the new facility was built with sustainability in mind. The data center is LEED Gold certified and its energy use is matched with 100 percent clean and renewable power.

During its construction, Meta implemented water-saving practices, using stormwater from onsite retention ponds that saved more than one million gallons of potable water.

Meta also invested in community programs alongside the project. Since breaking ground, the company has contributed more than $1 million in direct funding to local schools and nonprofits across Kansas City, Platte County, and Clay County, including through its annual Data Center Community Action Grants.

Small businesses are another focus, with training programs to help them build digital skills and explore tools like Meta AI for growth.

Taylor Wilmore Meta workers display servers at a celebration for the opening of the Kansas City data center.

A growing tech reputation

State and regional officials said Meta’s expansion shows Missouri’s ability to compete for high-profile technology projects.

“Meta’s grand opening in Kansas City is a powerful testament to Missouri’s ability to attract and support the most innovative companies in the world,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “This investment brings transformative technology, high-quality jobs, and lasting economic impact to our state, and we are proud that Meta chose Missouri as a key part of its future.”

Councilmember Wes Rogers, who represents the city’s 2nd District where the facility is located, added that the development raises Kansas City’s profile globally.

“The Meta data center shows that the Northland is ready to compete and win on the global stage,” Rogers said. “This project not only strengthens our local economy with good-paying jobs, but also signals to other companies that Kansas City is a premier destination for innovation and growth.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Chelsea Barbercheck, executive director of KC STEM Alliance, speaks during a celebration of the Meta’s Kansas City data center opening.

A new generation of STEM talent

Education and workforce partners said Meta’s early involvement in schools and training efforts will have lasting effects.

“From the beginning, Meta has been thoughtfully engaged in the STEM ecosystem,” said Dr. Chelsea Barbercheck, executive director of KC STEM Alliance. “They recognize that igniting an interest in STEM and careers and investing in STEM education is a powerful driver of economic opportunities in Kansas City.”

With more than 1.4 million square feet of space across three data center buildings and a warehouse, Meta’s new site joins a nationwide network that has supported over 30,000 roles and 5,100 operational jobs across its U.S. data centers since 2011.

“Your partnership and support have helped make this data center a reality,” Davis told the crowd. “Kansas City, Missouri is our home, and we look forward to continuing this for years to come.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.