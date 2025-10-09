© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
World Cup: Kansas City
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. We're following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — well beyond the tournament.

Amtrak is adding extra daily service between Kansas City and St. Louis for World Cup

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lacretia Wimbley
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
An Amtrak train rolls into the Gateway Station in October 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently announced that it is expanding Amtrak's Missouri River Runner service to three trips daily next year to accommodate people traveling to Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved $1.7 million of general revenue funds for an extra run of the Amtrak River Runner starting in April 2026. Kansas City is hosting six World Cup matches next summer.

The Amtrak Missouri River Runner will add a third daily service starting in April 2026 through June 2026 to accommodate an anticipated increase in travel during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The international tournament will begin in Kansas City next June, with four group stage matches, as well as a Round of 32 game on July 3 and a quarterfinal on July 11.

Taylor Brune, MoDOT communications director, said that in an effort to prepare for high traffic ahead of the games, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved $1.7 million of general revenue funds for an extra run of the Amtrak River Runner.

The funding was approved as part of an appropriations request to continue that service for three months, Brune said.

The Missouri River Runner connects the state's two largest cities, running twice each day.

"Interstate I-70 is obviously your core connection from Kansas City to St. Louis in one fell swoop," Brune said. "But there are other alternative routes. We'll be working to communicate different ways to get from one side of the state to the other."

The FIFA World Cup is one of the world's most-watched sporting events, and MoDOT says the additional train service will give travelers another option for their journeys.

Last week, British Airways announced it would begin offering four nonstop flights per week next year between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and London Heathrow, also in part because of the World Cup coming to the region.

