KC Streetcar's Main Street extension is almost here. We got an early ride

After more than three years of construction, the Kansas City streetcar’s Main Street extension opens in just a little over a week.

The opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 at the Plaza streetcar stop. After that, riders can hop on or off at any stop along the route. A few celebrations are planned for the opening weekend.

On Wednesday’s preview, the car traveled south from Union Station to UMKC and back, stopping at select parts of the route so representatives could step out of the car, take photos and speak with members on the team. The ride back to Union Station from UMKC took around 15 minutes long without any stops.

Lauren Krutty, planning and operations manager for the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, introduced the streetcar’s operator, Bill McConnell. McConnell, who is also a graphic designer, has been working for the streetcar for four years and lives on the route.

Krutty said many people who work to operate and maintain the streetcar live on the route and incorporate it into their daily routine.

“We have a perspective of the rider, because we're using the service we provide,” said Krutty. “I think that makes our service better.”

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 The Kansas City Streetcar extension, which will stretch south to the UMKC campus, will open to the public on Oct. 24.

Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, says, they’re expecting more than double the ridership that the streetcar currently carries downtown. Riders take about 5,000 trips every day, on average. Streetcar officials are forecasting another 5,000 to 7,000 trips on the Main Street extension.

The process of developing the Main Street extension will inform the riverfront extension, too. Gerend said the extension required some changes to concrete and rail materials, as well as the overall construction.

Now, the streetcar authority hopes to apply those lessons to the next phase.

“We know that this process takes a long time to get to opening,” Gerend said. ”We're excited to bring the benefits of the connectivity in the neighborhood, so they can sort of reap the rewards of many years of effort.”