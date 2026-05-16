World Cup lures Kansas City residents off the sidelines and into the short-term rental market

With the FIFA World Cup expected to draw crowds of visitors to Kansas City this summer, some locals are becoming short-term-rental hosts for the first time, turning spare rooms, guest houses or entire homes into temporary lodging for soccer fans.

Some hosts view it as both a chance to earn extra income and a way to take part in a global event unfolding in their own backyard.

“We moved here four years ago because we genuinely love the city,” said Brice Young, who is listing a loft for rent in Kansas City. “Like many people, we’re always looking for ways to make the most of limited financial opportunities.”

Young is advertising the loft on platforms like Facebook, with plans to expand to other social media sites rather than using short-term rental services.

He plans to rent out the loft on a weekly basis, and to offer paid add-ons such as rides to the stadium and meals, promoting them alongside the listing as part of a more personalized hosting experience.

While Kansas Citians are experimenting with ways to capitalize on anticipated demand, some signs point to the inflow of visitors not matching initial projections.

A new report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, a hospitality industry group, found that hotel bookings for June and July in the Kansas City market are tracking below earlier forecasts, complicating projections for how many visitors the area will ultimately attract.

Susan Brown serves as vice president of the Missouri Vacation Home Alliance and president of the Kansas City Short Term Rental Alliance, both groups that advocate for the short-term rental industry. She said the lead-up to the tournament has been shaped by uncertainty, especially around pricing and demand.

But Brown said she is seeing signs of activity picking up among hosts in a private Facebook group, where members frequently share updates about bookings and check on one another’s progress as the tournament approaches.

“For a while, I think people were a little bit nervous,” she said, “but what I’m seeing now is more and more people are getting booked.”

Brown said demand is strongest for properties closest to Arrowhead Stadium, where the World Cup games will be played, and for lower-priced listings.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 Dozens of Kansas Citians attended a World Cup hosting crash course in November 2025 to learn how they can list their homes as a short-term rental and host visitors coming to the city next summer.

Many hosts are still weighing how to price their properties as the tournament approaches, Brown said.

“That’s where we’re at now,” she said. “People trying to decide, ‘Should I hold out? Should I reduce my price?’ And it’s all very personal.”

She added that the situation varies widely depending on each host’s circumstances, from those hoping for a one-time opportunity to others who have invested heavily in preparing properties.

Some hosts are more flexible, she said, while others feel pressure to make the most of the moment after investing in upgrades or new listings.

“Everybody’s in a different situation,” Brown said.

That mix of financial goals and circumstances is shaping how the Kansas City area’s short-term rental market is unfolding.

The opportunity compelled Hailey Avila to become a short-term rental host for the first time. Avila is listing a three-bedroom, two-bath home in Lee’s Summit on Airbnb that her family recently converted from a long-term rental property.

“It felt like good timing to get everything cleaned up, furnished and ready,” she said.

Airbnb estimated last year that hosts in and around Kansas City could welcome around 11,000 guests during the World Cup, generating roughly $105 million in local economic activity. Early booking trends on Airbnb show the biggest spikes in west Kansas City, south Kansas City and Midtown, with west Kansas City seeing a 319% year-over-year increase for the period.

Still, the opportunity comes with some nerves.

“The main issue is knowing who we’re renting to and that they’ll treat the property well,” Avila said.

She is relying on Airbnb's verification systems, which include identity checks, payment verification and user review histories.

Brown warned that as demand rises, so do scams, especially fake listings circulating on social media. She said using trusted platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo can help travelers avoid getting burned.

“Stay on reputable platforms,” Brown said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Uncertainty aside, Kansas City residents jumping into the short-term rental market view the World Cup not just as a sporting event, but as a chance to open their doors to visitors from across the globe.

“We’re just really excited," Brown said, "to welcome the world."

This story was first published by Missouri Business Alert, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.