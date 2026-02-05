Kansas City could get hundreds more Airbnbs for the World Cup under new events permit

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 spotlight inches closer to Kansas City, hundreds of area residents are applying to cash-in on the influx of tourists and soccer fans by renting out their properties.

City staff told KCUR they’ve received more than 200 applications for short-term rental permits since December, when Kansas City opened a new major events short-term rental permit designation.

With the influx of applications, Kansas City’s Neighborhood Services Department Assistant Director Nia Webster said the city is anticipating around 800 to 1,000 short-term rentals will be operating by the time the World Cup starts.

“By allowing residents to do it, they can make some money during this opportunity with the World Cup,” Webster said.

City officials have estimated about 500,000 people will travel to Kansas City for the World Cup, and expanding access to short-term rentals is seen as essential for housing everyone.

“We can accommodate more people being in the city, which puts less stress on transportation, and then you can kind of see the ripple effect from there,” Webster said. “They're closer to things, they're closer to our businesses.”

Kansas City officials first carved out a major events designation last year to accommodate residents interested in renting out their home on AirBnb, Vrbo or other services. Potential hosts have to pay $50 for the permit, which allows them to operate a short-term rental from May 3 to July 31, covering the entirety of the World Cup.

That $50 cost is less than the $200 bill for an annual short-term rental permit, but the major events permit cannot be renewed after July 31.

“We have had dreams of doing Airbnb and so, with this opportunity, the World Cup coming up pushed us into doing it.” Kansas City resident Suzy Leftwich told KCUR’s Up to Date on Wednesday. “Because of the opportunity to make more money.”

Webster said the city has received more than 234 short-term rental applications since Dec. 12, 2025. That includes 85 applications for annual permits and 11 for major-event permits in December, and 90 applications for annual permits and 48 for major events in January.

Webster said her short-term rentals team has capacity for the short-term rental applications at the moment, but fielding questions from people looking to qualify as a host is a big hurdle.

Since the city has different requirements for short-term rentals depending on if the host lives in the homes or not, Webster suggested residents interested in hosting during the World Cup check the city’s website first — and apply soon.

“Give the city staff grace to be able to process what they need, to get you what you need,” she said.

Once the World Cup kicks off, Webster said city staff will work to ensure short-term rental hosts are following city laws. With 23-hour liquor sales in effect in Missouri during the event, staff anticipate more partying, which could lead to potential nuisance issues with rentals.

“We're going to be super busy during the World Cup — as much as we are now — and that's what we're really trying to gear up for: making sure we can be here to respond for public safety purposes,” Webster said.

Susan Brown, president of the Kansas City Short-Term Rental Alliance, said she rents out three properties in the Northland, and the announcement of the teams that will be based in Kansas City could be a boost.

“They'll bring their fans,” Brown said. “They'll stay for the whole month, it won't just be those few weekends.”

The World Cup is also being used as a marketing ploy for some Kansas City homes that are currently for sale. A Zillow listing for a home near Blue Valley Park reads, “INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY RIGHT IN TIME FOR THE WORLD CUP!!”

Another listing for a home on Paseo Boulevard boasts, “PERFECT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY FOR UPCOMING FIFA WORLD CUP (check all local laws regarding rentals)!”

For residents looking for more information, the Missouri Vacation Home Alliance will host their second World Cup Hosting Crash Course session on Feb. 6 and 7.

Brown said attendees will learn about local short-term rental laws in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.