Kansas City small businesses say World Cup is hurting sales. There's no bump like the city promised

Chandler Hottenstein spent over a year in preparation for the World Cup.

Hottenstein currently operates the Cinder Block Brewery , a taproom based in North Kansas City. She saw this global-scale event as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to skyrocket business growth.

But two weeks into the World Cup, Hottenstein says the time she's put into the business hasn’t yet matched the payoff.

“To be honest, I’m defeated,” Hottenstein said. “It’s always a risk. It’s better to be overprepared than underprepared … But I’m bummed.”

Cassandra Isobelle Flores Attached to the Cinder Block Brewery, The Commons was redone to be a watch party space for locals and tourists visiting for the World Cup.

Cinder Block Brewery is among several local businesses reporting a sharp drop in foot traffic.

Under the Cover KC , a romance-only bookstore, sits on 31st Street and Gillham Road, roughly two miles from the Fan Festival by car.

“We've been the most dead that we've been so far,” Owner Carley Morton said. “It was never my expectation to be super busy. I just expected it to be at the same level as it was last June.”

Similarly, Co-owner of West Bottoms Plant Company Austin Mosier said sales are down roughly 53% from January, marking as one of the worst months in their business history .

What’s going on?

Why this downturn trend is occurring varies among local businesses.

Mosier said declining local interest remains a key factor, as concerns over traffic congestion, parking, and heavy crowds have kept residents from non-essential shopping.

“There’s a little bit of a misrepresentation of where and how much chaos people think there is,” Mosier said. “I’ve driven by the Liberty Memorial, and I see the line of people waiting to get into Fan Fest, but that’s not really trickling over in many other areas.”

Cassandra Isobelle Flores West Bottoms Plant Company has experienced a business lull since the World Cup started. Their space also features local artists and several house businesses, including ADHDiy Craft Cafe and Elusive Ink.

Hottenstein said most tourists aren’t staying long enough to explore the local shops.

“They came that day to watch that match, stayed the night, and moved on to the next host city,” Hottenstein said.

As a result, their time in Kansas City is concentrated on heavily promoted attractions and watch parties, like the Fan Festival and KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Brett Dowell, co-owner of Hammers Dueling Piano Bar in Westport, said packed streetcars also deter visitors from taking additional stops, leaving the Crossroads and the Power & Light District as their main bar options.

“(Kansas City is) very good about putting on huge events and putting them in one area, but it never goes out through the local businesses in the city,” Dowell said. “Which to be expected. If I went to a city like this, I’d want to see the big shiny thing too.”

Tommy Felts / Startland News Artist Megh Knappenberger, whose business The Studio Shop by @meghmakesart is part of the City of Entrepreneurs' Open Doors! program, chats with the team from Ruby Jean's Juicery after making a purchase from Oh My Gooey KC at City of Entrepreneurs' Marketplace in the Grand Hall at Union Station.

Kansas City initiatives

Leading up to the World Cup, KC2026 partnered with KC Game Plan – a toolkit designed for local businesses to prepare for the surge in tourism.

Organizers with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Economic Development Corporation also offered pathways for local businesses to thrive, including the City of Entrepreneurs at Union Station.

The marketplace features more than 100 local businesses, artists, makers, food vendors, and community organizations.

The marketplace was aimed to maximize business growth across the metro, but some businesses say the crowds are smaller than anticipated after the first week .

Cassandra Isobelle Flores For West Bottoms Plant Company, sales have drastically dropped — roughly 50% — over last year. But Co-owner Austin Mosier says they're hoping for more local outreach as the World Cup season continues.

While some businesses, including Cinder Block Brewery, received KC2026 resources for World Cup preparations, others did not.

“We filled out grants and applications, so we can get our trucks to the events, but we’ve been having to find things ourselves,” Da’Juan Hill, owner of Sweet Cups Rolled Ice Cream in Midtown, said. “We banked a lot of time and effort into this. Our brick and mortar.”

While economic growth currently falls short, many local businesses recognize that it is still too early to gauge the full impact. In the meantime, businesses are remaining optimistic and flexible as the World Cup tournament progresses.

“Small business is all about pivoting and trying something new and different,” Mosier said. “In times of some versions of hardship, I think it also draws community together.”