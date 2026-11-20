Sabrina Davis is no stranger to Kansas City’s Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Program . She submitted her first complaint in 2020, when her apartment flooded after a heavy rain.

“The carpet was still so wet that, when you stepped on it, the water would pool over your shoe,” she said.

Healthy Homes staff visited Davis' apartment along Troost Avenue twice to survey the water damage and subsequent mold that grew along the walls as a result, but the problem was never fixed, she said. Nor was the property’s landlord held accountable, according to Davis, who is a member of the citywide tenants union KC Tenants.

“As far as I'm concerned, they didn't do anything,” she said, noting her neighbors experienced similar problems and received no recourse. “The experience with Healthy Homes was absolutely a failure to us residents.”

A Kansas City report published in October looking into the Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Program identified gaps and inconsistencies in how city staff respond to complaints from tenants like Davis, sometimes leaving problem apartments unaddressed , failing to hold landlords accountable and forcing tenants to deal with uninhabitable conditions .

The audit also found the program does not currently exercise two proactive measures to ensure units are safe and habitable, despite them being mandated by city law. In fact, the audit found that the program has never revoked a landlord’s permit, and that aspects of the program did not follow city code.

Established in 2018, Healthy Homes is intended to regulate health and safety standards in rental housing, and it requires all property owners to register their rental housing with the city. It allows renters to submit complaints regarding their living conditions, including issues like pests, water damage and mold, structural issues and more.

Fast response times but no appeals board

The October report found that Healthy Homes staff responded to almost all complaints in a timely manner.

Over three years, the city report found that Healthy Homes received 7,596 complaints, 96% of which they responded to within one day of submission. According to the report, Healthy Homes staff scheduled or completed inspections within 48 hours of a submitted complaint in the 2026 fiscal year.

Nevertheless, there is no way for landlords to appeal enforcement actions, nor is there an avenue for Kansas Citians to provide input on the program, the report said, because there is no Rental Housing Appeal Board.

Though the City Council approved such a board in 2020 and Kansas City Health Department Director Marvia Jones asked Mayor Quinton Lucas in 2025 to appoint people to the board, that did not happen and the board remains nonexistent, according to the audit.

“We'd be delighted to appoint these people,” Lucas said when the City Auditor’s Office presented the Healthy Homes report to Council earlier this month. “The main challenge we're seeing in all of our housing-adjacent spaces of late — including the Housing Trust Fund Board, where we do try to stay fully appointed — is we just keep losing people.”

The audit also found inconsistencies in how program staffers respond to complaints from tenants involved in eviction proceedings. While city code does not lay out a formal process for this, the audit found internal policy directed staff to delay follow-up in cases where a renter is in eviction court.

In response to the report’s findings, Healthy Homes officials said staff would no longer consider a person’s eviction status when looking at a complaint.

No way to hold landlords accountable

Kansas City code requires existing rental permit holders and applicants to submit health and safety reports as part of the permitting and application process. But the audit found Healthy Homes does not collect them.

Instead, the program allowed landlords to receive or renew their rental permits without having to verify their units complied with city regulations, “increasing the risk that health and safety standards remain unaddressed until tenants report them,” the audit stated.

This means the only way Healthy Homes staff would become aware of health and safety problems at a rental property would be if someone submitted a complaint, the report found.

City code also requires Healthy Homes staffers to conduct a certain percentage of random inspections each year, but the report found the program has not met that requirement.

The audit recommends that the program collects those health and safety reports, establish procedures for reviewing them and institute random inspections. Implementing these, the auditor found, would help Healthy Homes proactively address problems in rental housing before conditions worsen.

Jones, who oversees the city Health Department, said the Healthy Homes program does not currently have enough staffing capacity to review mandatory inspection reports and implement random inspections. To exacerbate the problem, the number of complaints is increasing.

Jones told City Council members in November that the city has more than 90,000 rental properties and only eight inspectors.

“I cannot do anything proactive today with the eight staff that we have,” Jones said. “It can be difficult to keep people in these positions because it's a very difficult line of work.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Sabrina Davis in front of a Kansas City home she used to rent. She said she contacted Healthy Homes to inspect electricity issues there, but it did not result in any meaningful repairs.

The audit’s findings reminded Davis of the problems that plagued tenants at North Lawn apartments in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast.

Over several years, compounding problems there — electrical issues, sewage problems, pests and rodents, and nonworking utilities and appliances — forced families out of their homes , either by choice or because of city action .

Those problems were first revealed by resident complaints to Healthy Homes, Davis said.

“And where did it get them? Absolutely nowhere,” she said. “It got them stressed and sick and displaced, and nobody giving a care about their well-being.”

Six of those displaced families returned to North Lawn this month, but Davis still thinks the program continues to fail renters.

“To this day, it's only gotten worse,” she said. “Nothing in Healthy Homes has gotten any better for tenants.”