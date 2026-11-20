When Emmanuel Langlade showed up to his restaurant Sunday morning, the damage was undeniable. Most of Aixois was underwater because of a water main break and sinkhole that rushed into Langlade’s restaurant.

“In the 25 years that we've been open, we never had this kind of situation,” Langlade said. “To me, it's brand new. I thought I went through pretty much everything, but no, I was wrong.”

The water main break that flooded Aixois created a sinkhole and caused enough damage that Langlade made the difficult decision to close the restaurant until January to make repairs.

The sinkhole that opened on the corner of 55th Street and Brookside Boulevard, near Aixois, is the fourth that has plagued Kansas City in the past three months.

Sinkholes are formed when water erodes the rock underneath the surface of the ground, creating a cavity that opens up with pressure. That could happen when a water main or sewer line breaks.

Aging infrastructure combined with the climate means sinkholes are not a unique phenomenon in Kansas City. But the four that have opened since August are dramatic in both size and location.

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR A sinkhole opened in late August along Southwest Trafficway, caused by a collapsed pipe. Four major sinkholes have appeared in Kansas City in the past few months.

Derek Villareal, who oversees sinkhole repair as a utility manager at KC Water, said this year’s number of sinkholes is the average that the city deals with.

“Generally, some are not heard of,” Villareal said. “We get them resolved before they're out there, and sometimes they just start small. But with larger diameter pipes … it can create a bigger hole than what anybody would want.”

Once KC Water is notified of a sinkhole, it sends crews out to repair the pipe. Then, they backfill the ground to stabilize the hole with rock that supports both the ground and the pipe. Once that’s done, the crews fix the road and sidewalks above.

The water department works to identify leaks before a major break happens and fix the water main before it becomes an emergency. KC Water crews try to stay prepared to respond quickly when repairs are needed, but Villareal said preventing sinkholes is no easy task.

“Sometimes it’s like Whac-A-Mole,” Villareal said. “Ideally, it would be great if they knocked on the door first and let us know they were coming. But unfortunately, it happens at the rarest hours, at the most inconvenient times.”

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR Aixois will be closed until January after a sinkhole opened Nov. 15 and flooded the business.

If water main breaks happen continuously along a major segment of road, KC Water may slate it for an entire water main replacement.

If you see surfacing water on the street, avoid the area and drive around it if possible.

Villareal urged the public to be patient with KC Water as repairs may take a bit longer in colder months. Report a sinkhole or a water or sewer main break on the myKCMO app or by calling 311.

The city got the sinkhole off 55th Street and Brookside Boulevard fixed within a week. Langlade said KC Water crews responded quickly to the damage near his restaurant, and now it’s just a matter of cleaning up the damage. That includes repairing the floor, redoing the kitchen and remediating any mold or other water damage.

Until then, Langlade said he and his staff are relying on the support of the community.

“They are sending so many messages, stopping by, talking to us, trying to support us as much as they can, and they cannot wait until we reopen,” Langlade said. “We're going to be a brand new place, and we cannot wait to reopen and get our customers back in the door.”

KCUR's Celisa Calacal contributed to this report.