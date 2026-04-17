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KCUR names Madeline Fox as News Director

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCUR News Director Madeline Fox, left, and Audience Editor Gabe Rosenberg discuss covering a Super Bowl parade shooting at the PMJA conference in Kansas City in June 2025.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
KCUR News Director Madeline Fox, left, and Audience Editor Gabe Rosenberg at the PMJA conference in Kansas City in June 2025.

Fox brings nearly a decade of experience to the newsroom’s leadership role. Starting her career as a reporter with KCUR’s Kansas News Service, Fox has held multiple editor roles within the organization and served as interim news director since March 2025.

KCUR is pleased to announce that Madeline Fox has been selected as the organization’s next News Director. In this role, Fox will drive daily reporting while continuing to transform KCUR into a digital-first, audience-focused local news operation.

“Madeline has put in the work to truly earn this newsroom’s trust. She has proven herself over and over,” says KCUR Director of Journalism Lisa Rodriguez. “She’s sharp, talented and has clear eyes toward the future of KCUR and public media. There's no better fit to lead this newsroom into our next chapter.”

Fox first joined KCUR as the social welfare reporter at the Kansas News Service. She covered the tumultuous period leading up to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by children in Kansas’ foster care system and the 2018 Kansas gubernatorial and congressional elections. She then worked as a general assignment reporter in Palm Beach County for WLRN, and as the statewide education reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio.

She returned to KCUR in 2022 as the news editor, guiding KCUR’s coverage of the Ralph Yarl shooting, the run-up to Roger Golubski’s trial, and three Chiefs Super Bowl runs.

She was named a 2024 Rising Star by Current Public Media.

Inside KCUR
KCUR assistant news director Madeline Fox named 'Rising Star' by Current Public Media
Karen Campbell

Fox was just days into her first stint as interim news director when KCUR had to mobilize to cover a mass shooting at the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. Fox made sure everyone in the newsroom was safe, and that KCUR’s audience could access the most up-to-date information that afternoon and in the days that followed. She also co-organized an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning series about the shooting’s long-term effects on victims and family members, in collaboration with KFF Health News.

A lifelong women’s soccer fan, Fox also covers the Kansas City Current for KCUR.

United States players acknowledge fans as they celebrate the team's win against Brazil in a women's international friendly soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Sports
These Kansas City Current players will suit up for their national team at CPKC Stadium
Madeline Fox

Fox assumed interim news director duties again in March 2025, and has led the newsroom’s coverage through KCUR’s loss of federal funding and the station’s unexpected move from its longtime home at 4825 Troost Ave.

“KCUR had many curveballs in my more than three years here, but I could not have asked for a better team to help me meet those challenges and grow from them, both personally and as a news organization,” Fox said. “It’s made me confident we can emerge from these challenges not only intact, but stronger and better-positioned to serve our audience. I’m excited to dig into that work.”
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Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
See stories by Karen Campbell
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