Kassidy Arena, Nebraska Public Media Senior Reporter

Kassidy Arena

Senior Reporter, Nebraska Public Media

Kassidy Arena joined Nebraska Public Media in 2023 as the senior reporter after covering Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities for Iowa Public Radio and Report for America and after serving as an Engagement Producer at KBIA in mid-Missouri. Her work has appeared throughout the Midwest, NPR, Here & Now and PRX’s The World. She grew up in Omaha, but attended the University of Missouri-Columbia with a major in Convergence Journalism, Radio Reporting and Producing.