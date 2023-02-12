© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kansas City celebrates as Chiefs bring home second Super Bowl win in 4 years: 'I love this team'

KCUR | By Madeline Fox,
Bek Shackelford-NwangangaCarlos MorenoFrank Morris
Published February 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs fans at John's Big Deck downtown react when Nick Bolton caught a loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2022.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Chiefs fans at John's Big Deck downtown react when Nick Bolton caught a loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2022.

Fans flooded into downtown streets spraying beer and cheering after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

The streets of downtown Kansas City flooded with cheering fans as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second Super Bowl in four years.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35, in Super LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, bringing home their third championship win in franchise history.

Mandy Reece drove from Wichita on Sunday morning to watch the game in the Power & Light District. She says she arrived at 8 a.m., has been partying since then and plays to continue well into the night.

“It was amazing and everybody loves everybody, and there’s no drama, and nobody hates each other," Reece exclaimed after the game ended. "There’s no issues in the world. It’s just everybody in the city comes together and everybody has a great time.”

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54
News
Here's what we know so far about Kansas City's Super Bowl victory celebration
Lisa Rodriguez

Paris Anna watched the game from Gael’s Public House on Troost. She said she didn’t pay much attention to football before quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs.

“The things that he can do, the things that he can see that we don't even see, the way how he positions himself, throws the ball, everything. He's very meticulous and he knows it,” she said. “I love this team, I’m just so excited.”

Mahomes came away with two MVP titles: most valuable player of the 2022 NFL season, and most valuable player in this Super Bowl game.

Tarmine Guichette watched the game with friends at the bar Tin Roof in Westport.

"This is my first time watching a Super Bowl game in a big city with all my friends," she said. "It was a little stressful. I just wanted the numbers to be up on our side the whole time, but they went down, but we did it. We did good."

A woman, Tarmine Guichette, claps and smiles as she watches the 2023 Super Bowl at Tin Roof.
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR
Tarmine Guichette watches the 2023 Super Bowl at Tin Roof in Westport.

Michael Stortz, another fan watching from Gael’s, was new to football fandom.

“I never watched football, but this was the game to die for. It was awesome,” he said. “If you're gonna have a nail biter, do it at the Super Bowl. It made it the most fun experience ever.”

After the game, fans streamed out of bars and gathered on the streets, spraying beer and champagne and dancing.

Alexander Naseramini was out in Westport after the game.

“It was just exciting till the end. We push and we push and we always overcome adversity," he said. "Mahomes was hurt at halftime but he came back and played it out, and we finished that s--- strong.”

Tickets at State Farm Stadium ran an average $9,000 on the secondary market. But for many fans, there was no place like home — celebrating with friends, family and strangers at house watch parties and packed bars across the city.

Fans driving along 12th Street near Oak celebrate among throngs of pedestrians and honking traffic after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Fans driving along 12th Street near Oak celebrate among throngs of pedestrians and honking traffic after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Julius Carpenter and his sister drove eight hours from Chicago to watch the game in their native Kansas City, joining thousands of fans packing the Power and Light district dodging traffic and looking up at the fireworks.

"We're ecstatic," he said. "We're elated, and we're excited for the Wednesday Super Bowl parade. Let's go, woo!"

Kansas Citians cheer as the Chiefs make a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, bringing the score to 35-27.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas Citians cheer as the Chiefs make a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, bringing the score to 35-27.

A victory parade is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15th, with Thursday as a backup plan in case of inclement weather.

The Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season, and made it to their third Super Bowl in four years after beating the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium last month, 23-20.

This story will be updated.

Tags
News Super BowlKansas City ChiefssportsfootballNFLWestportdowntown
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
See stories by Madeline Fox
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga is a freelance reporter for KCUR 89.3.
See stories by Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Carlos Moreno
As KCUR’s general assignment reporter and visual journalist, I bring our audience inside the daily stories that matter most to the people of the Kansas City metro, showing how and why events affect residents. Through my photography, I seek to ensure our diverse community sees itself represented in our coverage. Email me at carlos@kcur.org.
See stories by Carlos Moreno
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @FrankNewsman.
See stories by Frank Morris
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content