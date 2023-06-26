Kansas City man charged in mass shooting that killed 3 and injured 6

A 26-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting Sunday morning that left three people dead and six others injured.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Monday announced charges of first-degree assault and criminal action against Keivon M. Greene.

According to a press release, Greene was present at the shooting crime scene near the intersection of 57th and Prospect Avenue. He is currently in police custody in an area hospital.

Baker said in a statement her office will likely file further charges related to the shooting.

According to charging documents, one of the victims told detectives she watched Greene and another individual shoot the other victims after a brief exchange.

Officers discovered two men and one woman dead in a parking lot near the intersection around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Kansas City Police say that five others were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. A sixth victim with gunshot injuries was discovered Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department identified the three victims who died as Nikko Manning, 22, Camden Brown, 27, and Jasisty “Jas” Strong, 28.

As of June 23, there were 91 homicides in Kansas City, according to KCPD. That's 20 more than there were at this time last year.

Rosilyn Temple was on the scene of the shooting at 5 a.m. Sunday, even before homicide detectives arrived. Temple and members of her organization, KC Mothers in Charge, show up at homicides to provide support and to console grieving family and friends.

"I don't even ask names, and I didn't this morning," she told KCUR on Sunday. "But what I saw is what I've seen almost every day this month — a mother and father on the ground in tears, trying to make sense of the loss of their baby."

