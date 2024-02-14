Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade kills 1 person, injures multiple people

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

A shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally at Union Station has left 10-15 victims, including one dead, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl rally, west of Union Station near the garage, according to initial police reports.

Children’s Mercy Hospital has confirmed it is receiving patients from the rally, but will not confirm how many. University Health says it is receiving five victims, three with gunshot injuries and two with other injuries.

Police say they have detained two armed people. They have not provided motives or context about the shooting.

Police are asking people to exit the area quickly and safely, and avoid the Union Station parking garage. They also request that witnesses go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main Street.

KCPD saythat several children need to be reunited with their parents. The parade's child reunification spots in the area are at 2301 Main Street and inside the main entrance of Union Station. You can find thefull parade and rally map here.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson were both at the parade, and both posted on X that they are safe. Chiefs vice president of sports medicine Rick Burkholder posted that he, his wife, coach Andy Reid and Reid's family are safe and headed back to Arrowhead Stadium.