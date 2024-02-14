Photos: Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade causes chaos at Union Station

One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured in the attack outside Union Station in Kansas City. Nine of the gunshot victims were children. Warning: Some of these images may be disturbing.
Americans are, once again, expressing outrage over a mass shooting. This time at the end of a parade honoring the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Doctors and administrators at Children's Mercy, one of three Kansas City, Mo.-area hospitals where shooting victims were transported, said at a press conference that they treated 11 children. Nine of those children suffered gunshot wounds. Their ages ranged from 6 to 15.
Here is the scene:
