LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage: Chiefs celebrate back-to-back Super Bowl wins with Kansas City parade
A Valentine's Day parade to celebrate the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins? It's a love story, baby, just say yes.
Downtown Kansas City will be taken over by Chiefs players and fans to celebrate their second Super Bowl win in a row.
- The parade begins at 11 a.m. at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard. But there are plenty of people camping out even earlier.
- The procession will end with a rally at Union Station and the grounds of the World War I Museum and Memorial, around 12:45 p.m.
- Get more information about the parade route and planning here.
- You can watch the parade live on KSHB-41 and online.
- We're still waiting for the answer to the biggest question of the day: Will Taylor Swift be at the parade?
KCUR's reporters and photographers will be following the festivities starting from early in the morning, and we'll be bringing you live updates below.
Hey, how much is this costing KC?
Both the parade and the rally after will be free to attend, but not for the city to put on.
Kansas City officials recently approved spending $975,000 on the parade, which is higher than the $750,000 the city allocated last year. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attributed the increase to overtime for city workers, public safety personnel and higher transportation costs.
The Jackson County Legislature also approved spending $75,000 to sponsor the parade. Other costs are being shouldered by private sponsors.
City Manager Brian Platt told KCUR's Up To Date that the Chiefs are pitching in a little over $1 million to support the celebration. (For context: The Chiefs organization was valued in 2023 at $4.3 billion, according to Forbes.)
Last year's estimated cost for the parade was at least $2.25 million.
How to get to and from the Chiefs parade safely
Parking: Bad.
That's the official recommendation of the KCUR newsroom. We got an up-close look during last year's parade at how bad it was to try and drive into downtown Kansas City, and nobody's looking forward to it again this year.
Worse yet will be the likely surge pricing for ride-share apps like Lyft or Uber. And you'll run into the same problems of getting through traffic and road closures.
Here are some better options:
- Take the bus. KCATA is operating shuttles from major locations, running from 7-10:30 a.m. and again from 12-4 p.m. Those locations are 2835 NE Vivion Road, HyVee Arena, Swope Park/Zoo, Oak Park Mall, and the 47th Street State Transit Center.
- Ride a bike or a scooter. Check out RideKCBike and Bird for options, if you don't have your own, but please don't ride on sidewalks.
- Ride the Streetcar. Because the parade won't be interrupting the River Market this time, the Streetcar is operating four cars from 6-10:30 a.m., and again after the parade. It just won't pick up at Union Station, but it's a good and free way to travel along the parade route.
- Walk! If you're able, it's a nice day out, and there's something lovely about a hike with hundreds of thousands of your closest friends. And if you do need to drive or be dropped off from KC's outskirts, you might plan to find a parking lot or garage a bit away from the parade and hoof it the rest of the way.
And a very important warning: Cell phone reception will be bad! There are just so many people crowded into the area, especially when the parade and rally get underway, it becomes near impossible to get internet access. (Especially if you're trying to download an app.)
Plan ahead. Have designated pick-up and drop-off spots. Bring a buddy along. And if you get separated, make sure to rendezvous at one of the designated reunification spots.
What's the parade route and will roads be closed?
The Chiefs parade may draw bigger crowds than last year, but it's traveling a shorter distance.
This year's starting line is 6th Street, just south of the I-70/I-35 split, rather than beginning from River Market. Then it'll take a familiar route south on Grand Boulevard, cutting through downtown, Power & Light and the Crossroads Arts District.
Turn left on Pershing Road and head to Union Station, and you have yourself a parade! Check out the map below for more details, including where to find restrooms, medical help, child reunification spots and more.
Another thing familiar from last year: It'll be a traffic nightmare for large parts of Kansas City.
Trying to drive in? Several streets will be fully shut down — although the city is planning to reopen them as quickly as possible. Good luck finding parking, too.
Want to take public transportation? A lot of bus service will be suspended — although KCATA will be operating park and ride shuttles.
You can find more details on accessing the parade, and how to get around, here.
KCUR is bringing you live coverage from Kansas City's Super Bowl parade
Super Bowl parades are becoming something of a yearly occurrence in Kansas City.
Today will be our third in just five years, after the Kansas City Chiefs became the first NFL team in two decades to repeat championship wins. If last year's last-second victory against the Eagles was thrilling, it could only have been beaten by the Chiefs' overtime comeback against the San Francisco 49ers.
KCUR's newsroom is up bright and early to report from today's victory parade and rally. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and the rally should kick off around 12:45 p.m.
Last year, Kansas City ended up with about 1 million attendees. This year could be even bigger.
KCUR has reporters stationed throughout the parade route and rally, so say hello if you spot them! You can also check out a live broadcast of Up To Date with Steve Kraske at 9 a.m. from RecordBar, right in the middle of the path.
Go Chiefs!
