Live coverage: Chiefs celebrate back-to-back Super Bowl wins with Kansas City parade

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Fans head to the celebration of the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl LVII victory before a parade and rally in downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Parking: Bad.

That's the official recommendation of the KCUR newsroom. We got an up-close look during last year's parade at how bad it was to try and drive into downtown Kansas City, and nobody's looking forward to it again this year.

Worse yet will be the likely surge pricing for ride-share apps like Lyft or Uber. And you'll run into the same problems of getting through traffic and road closures.

Here are some better options:

Take the bus . KCATA is operating shuttles from major locations, running from 7-10:30 a.m. and again from 12-4 p.m. Those locations are 2835 NE Vivion Road, HyVee Arena, Swope Park/Zoo, Oak Park Mall, and the 47th Street State Transit Center.

KCATA is operating shuttles from major locations, running from 7-10:30 a.m. and again from 12-4 p.m. Those locations are 2835 NE Vivion Road, HyVee Arena, Swope Park/Zoo, Oak Park Mall, and the 47th Street State Transit Center. Ride a bike or a scooter. Check out RideKCBike and Bird for options, if you don't have your own, but please don't ride on sidewalks.

Check out RideKCBike and Bird for options, if you don't have your own, but please don't ride on sidewalks. Ride the Streetcar. Because the parade won't be interrupting the River Market this time, the Streetcar is operating four cars from 6-10:30 a.m., and again after the parade. It just won't pick up at Union Station, but it's a good and free way to travel along the parade route.

Because the parade won't be interrupting the River Market this time, the Streetcar is operating four cars from 6-10:30 a.m., and again after the parade. It just won't pick up at Union Station, but it's a good and free way to travel along the parade route. Walk! If you're able, it's a nice day out, and there's something lovely about a hike with hundreds of thousands of your closest friends. And if you do need to drive or be dropped off from KC's outskirts, you might plan to find a parking lot or garage a bit away from the parade and hoof it the rest of the way.

And a very important warning: Cell phone reception will be bad! There are just so many people crowded into the area, especially when the parade and rally get underway, it becomes near impossible to get internet access. (Especially if you're trying to download an app.)

Plan ahead. Have designated pick-up and drop-off spots. Bring a buddy along. And if you get separated, make sure to rendezvous at one of the designated reunification spots.