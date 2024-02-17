© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
All children injured in the Chiefs parade shooting discharged, 4 others still in hospital

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published February 17, 2024 at 12:11 PM CST
University Health chief clinical officer Mark Steele, trauma surgeon Stanley Augustin, and trauma surgeon Anu Shah at a press conference Feb. 14, 2024.
Savannah Hawley-Bates
/
KCUR 89.3
University Health chief clinical officer Mark Steele, trauma surgeon Stanley Augustin, and trauma surgeon Anuj Shah at a press conference Feb. 14, 2024.

All 12 of the patients Children's Mercy took in from the Chiefs parade shooting have gone home. There are still three shooting victims in stable condition and one in critical condition hospitalized in Kansas City.

This story will be updated.

All 12 of the patients admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in the wake of the shooting following the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade have been released, the hospital announced Saturday.

One shooting victim is still recovering at Saint Luke’s Hospital, and was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon; four walked in with minor injuries and were treated and released. University Health has one shooting victim in critical condition and two more wounded by gunshots who are in stable condition. Nine patients were treated and released.

One person, KKFI radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed in the shooting. A total of 22 people were injured.

A stroller and trash left behind on at Union Station on Feb. 15, 2024, after a shooting the day before caused crowds to flee the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.
News
Chiefs parade shooting: 1 killed, 22 injured, at least 1 patient still in critical condition
Savannah Hawley-Bates
The Kansas City Police Department says there were 23 total victims, including one death, from the Valentine’s Day shooting at Union Station. Three Kansas City hospitals took in a total of 29 patients with gunshot wounds and injuries from fleeing the scene, and some have since been released.

Jackson County charged two minors with gun charges and resisting arrest related to the shooting. One adult has also been charged for picking up a gun dropped in the wake of the shooting.

Local hospitals and trauma doctors havelong been training on how to accommodate and triage large numbers of victims as mass shootings become more common.

Multiple Chiefs players reached out to Children’s Mercy to assist the injured kids.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited with two of the shooting victims, an 8- and 10-year-old. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to two children shot during the parade.

The shooting, which came on the heels of a record-setting year for homicides in Kansas City, has prompted local leaders to call for stricter gun laws – but their hands are tied by state-level laws that prevent Missouri cities from restricting gun possession.

Emergency personnel, left, take a stretcher into Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City on Wednesday.
Politics, Elections and Government
After parade shooting, Kansas City leaders want to pass gun safety laws. Missouri won't let them
Celisa Calacal
In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Chiefs parade, Kansas City lawmakers say they feel "helpless" to do anything about firearms or the high homicide rate. That's in large part because Missouri preempts local governments from passing gun control measures.

The mass casualty event, one of many such high-profile incidents at parades and celebratory events in the last several years, has prompted parents to wonder if they should still bring their kids out to crowded celebrations.
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
