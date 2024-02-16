Lisa Lopez-Galvan remembered as a 'shiny star' of Kansas City's Hispanic and music communities

The larger Kansas City community is mourning the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Shawnee mother killed in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally outside Union Station.

Dozens of people gathered for a hastily called vigil on Thursday night at Skywalk Memorial Park in Kansas City to honor the late Shawnee mother, as well as more than 20 others injured in the shooting.

Lopez-Galvan, 43, was identified as the person killed during the shooting, which took place Wednesday afternoon immediately after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station.

Kansas City Police now say they suspect the shooting was precipitated by an argument between several people at the rally. Two people are in custody, though prosecutors have so far not announced any charges filed in the case.

“I think I can speak on behalf of our community: We’re sad, we’re heartbroken, but most of all, we’re angry that her life ended so tragically,” said Rosina Valdivia, who knew Lopez-Galvan since she was a teenager growing up with Valdivia’s sons. “I hope her legacy lives on through her family, and I know our community will keep her legacy going on. We love you, Lisa.”

KC Common Good, which works on a community-based approach to reduce violence in the Kansas City area, hosted the vigil alongside Kansas City community members.

The vigil intended to honor Lopez-Galvan and also show support for other victims of the shooting.

It was held at Skywalk Memorial Park, right outside Children’s Mercy Hospital, where 12 victims — most of the them children — were taken on Wednesday in the aftermath of the shooting.

Juliana Garcia / Johnson County Post Rosina Valdivia speaks at the vigil for Lisa Lopez-Galvan on Feb. 15, 2024.

Christina Nuñez, a childhood friend of Lopez-Galvan’s, told vigil attendees on Thursday that to know Lopez-Galvan was to be her family.

Nuñez said Lopez-Galvan was a big part of the community — from the Hispanic community and the Westside community to the larger Kansas City community.

“She was here to do good, she was a good person,” Nuñez said. “This was senseless. And it’s just so hard to understand. I hope that we can learn from this, but I hate that God took such a beautiful person. It’s going to take a long time for a lot of us to understand and heal from this. It’s just a tragedy.”

‘We can come together to solve this problem’

Speakers, including faith leaders, Kansas City councilmembers and others, shared condolences with the Lopez-Galvan family. Some also called for action to be taken to solve gun violence in the Kansas City metro.

Kyle Hollins, chief executive officer of Lyrik’s Institution, a local nonprofit that aims to reduce violence by giving teens opportunities to express themselves creatively, said youth need help finding solutions to problems that don’t involve gun violence in order to avoid failing the next generation.

Kansas City Police say the two people who remain in custody in connection with the rally shooting are both teenagers.

“We got it, we’re a city,” Hollins said. “If we can come together for that (the Super Bowl victory celebration), then we can come together to solve this problem.”

The Bishop Miege Mothers Club on Facebook shared their prayers with Lopez-Galvan’s family, recognizing her as an alumna of the high school in Roeland Park.

The post goes on to say that Lopez-Galvan’s two children, Marc and Adrianna, also graduated from Bishop Miege.

“She was a much loved wife, mother and friend and will be greatly missed,” the Facebook post reads.

Jon Holmes, the school’s head football coach and community relations coordinator, shared thoughts and prayers for Lopez-Galvan and her family on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Lisa was a proud Miege graduate and avid supporter of our Miege community,” Holmes wrote. “The Miege community lost a great one.”

Others like Currie Myers posted on Facebook asking for prayers for the St. Agnes Catholic Church community.

Myers wrote that Lopez-Galvan was a “much beloved member” of the church family.

“Lisa was a beautiful, fun, loving and talented lady,” Myers wrote.

Passionate about Tejano music

KKFI Photos of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ at KKFI and host of "Taste of Tejano," who was killed at the Chiefs parade shooting on Feb. 14, 2024.

The Shawnee mother of two was very active in the Kansas City music scene, as well.

She was well known in some circles as DJ “Lisa G,” and she also co-hosted the weekly radio show “A Taste of Tejano” on independent radio station KKFI 90.1 FM.

Stranded in the City, a Kansas City band, posted on Facebook that Lopez-Galvan was more than “a friend, supporter, colleague, or a member of our community… To us…she is family.”

Lopez-Galvan helped the band grow because she believed in them, they wrote.

“Our lives will never be the same without her beautiful smile, her big heart, her laugh, the happiness she brought through the music, and her endless love and compassion for those around her,” Stranded in the City wrote.

Joe Arce, publisher of the Kansas City Hispanic News and a longtime family friend, told the Post Lopez-Galvan’s love for music stemmed from her father, who was a mariachi performer.

She “grew up in a musical household,” according to a feature piece Kansas City Hispanic News published last year about Lopez-Galvan and her father, Beto Lopez, Sr.

“She loved to DJ,” Arce told the Post. “And you know, sometimes she could be the life of the party because she was out there DJing and just having fun along with the party that might have hired her.”

‘She was amazing, one in a million’

Priscilla Martinez, who worked with Lopez-Galvan at a staffing agency, told the Post that “losing [Lopez-Galvan] is honestly a tragedy.”

She “was the biggest Chiefs fan in the world,” loved her dogs and was a picky eater, Martinez said.

Martinez said that Lopez-Galvan’s laugh was contagious, and that no matter where she went, “she was a shiny star.”

Juliana Garcia / KCUR 89.3 Loved ones hug each other at the vigil for Lisa Lopez-Galvan on Feb. 15, 2024.

Lopez-Galvan was always doing what she could for others, Martinez said, and added that Lopez-Galvan had helped Martinez escape from an abusive relationship and took Martinez into her home until she was able to find her own place, she said.

Lopez-Galvan even paid for the venue for Martinez’s baby shower, Martinez said.

“She was amazing, one in a million,” Martinez said.

The Office of Archbishop Joseph Nauman of the Archdioceses of Kansas City in Kansas shared the following statement with the Post:

“My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. We are surrounding her family with our love and support. She was a beloved member of our faith community. Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with her family during this sorrowful time.

“We take comfort in knowing that the resurrection of our Lord is our consolation and are grateful for His promise of eternal life. We pray for the repose of her soul and healing, peace, and strength for her loved ones and our community.”

Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa also shared condolences on Facebook. Lopez-Galvan served as the city’s court clerk for more than a decade from 2002 to 2016.

Poppa said that instead of continuing celebrations, the city continues to mourn the loss of Lopez-Galvan.

“During her time with the City, Lisa was a dedicated staff member, resident comedian, and the life of any party,” Poppa wrote. “She will be fondly remembered for her friendship, dedication to her family, her sweet tooth, and, of course, those DJ skills which she happily volunteered at many city events.”

Donations are being accepted via GoFundMe to support Lopez-Galvan’s family. On Friday morning, a $100,000 donation from popstar Taylor Swift pushed the fundraiser well above its goal.

Post reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this report.