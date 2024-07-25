Missouri Supreme Court keeps Christopher Dunn in prison as Attorney General continues fight

Christopher Dunn will remain in prison after the Missouri Supreme Court entered a last-minute stay Wednesday evening, essentially pausing a St. Louis circuit court ruling that overturned his conviction on Monday.

The ruling, made by St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser, was put on hold after Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday obtained assistance from the higher court in halting Dunn’s release.

Dunn has been in custody for more than 33 years after he was convicted of murder and assault in 1991. In Sengheiser's ruling, he found the evidence was lacking and that Dunn was innocent of the charges.

But Dunn remained in custody at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking two days after the circuit judge ordered his immediate release. In a virtual emergency hearing Wednesday afternoon, Sengheiser gave South Central's warden until 6 p.m. to release Dunn or face being held in contempt. He noted that defiance of a court order would not be tolerated.

Dunn's loved ones and legal team waited patiently as the clock ticked.

“Today, the Missouri Supreme Court stayed the Circuit Court’s order to release Christopher Dunn and requested additional briefing,” said Luke Nozicka, an investigator at the Midwest Innocence Project, which is representing Dunn. “Two courts have now found that no jury would convict Mr. Dunn after reviewing the credible evidence of his innocence. And yet, with no remaining conviction, an innocent person remains behind bars. That is not justice. We will continue to pursue every avenue to secure Mr. Dunn’s freedom.”

Before Bailey sought assistance from the higher court by filing a writ on Wednesday, he had already expressed plans to appeal the circuit court ruling.

The supreme court gave Sengheiser until 5 p.m. Friday to respond to Bailey's motion.

Layla Husen, an attorney at Thompson Coburn representing the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office, in court records testified Wednesday about a conversation she had with Matt Briesacher, chief counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

In the affidavit, she said she called the South Central Correctional Center on Monday to enforce the circuit judge’s order for Dunn’s immediate release. She said Briesacher told her by phone that the attorney general’s office had directed the Department of Corrections not to release Dunn.

“Mr. Briesacher stated that the Department of Corrections had been instructed not to release Mr. Dunn because the Attorney General’s Office had filed an appeal and, because the motion to vacate proceeding was a civil action, the Attorney General’s Office needed further ‘clarity’ on whether Mr. Dunn should be released while the appeal is pending before the DOC would agree to release Mr. Dunn from DOC custody,” the affidavit reads.

Husen said she informed Briesacher that refusal to comply was improper. His response, she said, was that the attorney general’s office is legal counsel to the Department of Corrections, and that the department would follow advice of counsel.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore in February asked the court to vacate Dunn’s conviction in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. He said the evidence shows Dunn was innocent of the murder for which he was convicted.

Bailey opposed Gore’s motion, but Sengheiser on Monday ruled the St. Louis prosecutor “made a clear and convincing showing of actual innocence that undermines the basis for Dunn’s convictions, because in light of the new evidence, no juror, acting reasonably, would have voted to find Dunn guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bailey similarly fought against the release of Sandra Hemme, who spent 43 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a St. Joseph, Mo., woman in 1980. The judge in that case cited evidence of "actual innocence" on June 14 and ordered her release. Bailey's appeals all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court kept her imprisoned at the Chillicothe Correctional Center until last Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

