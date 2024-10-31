Smoke plume from Missouri lithium-ion battery plant fire forces some locals to evacuate

A battery recycling plant caught fire Wednesday near Fredericktown, Missouri, causing local evacuations.

The Critical Mineral Recovery Plant was billowing smoke in aerial photos posted by Madison County 911 .

The Fredericktown Fire Department urged residents in the plume of smoke around the fire to shelter in place, saying they should close windows and turn off window air conditioning systems. The agency said the wind would push smoke north of Fredericktown until early Thursday morning.

The plant recycles electric vehicle and consumer-grade lithium-ion batteries, according to a Wayback Machine snapshot of its website. The company claims it is “one of the largest lithium-ion battery processing facilities in the world.”

Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources sent two people to the scene Wednesday evening to assess air quality, water runoff and other potential environmental impacts.

“Our responders will help consult on fire-response actions, take environmental samples during the event as needed and oversee cleanup measures afterward,” information officer Brian M. Quinn wrote over email. “Environmental contractors will do the actual cleanup and our job is to make sure it is conducted correctly.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will also be involved in air monitoring related to the site. Until the agencies have a better idea of the impacts, Quinn said people should avoid direct contact with the smoke and follow safety instructions from local authorities.

