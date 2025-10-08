Kansas City Police officers will start driving UTVs to patrol downtown lots, alleys and garages

The Kansas City Police Department unveiled the Utility Task Vehicles at a press conference on Tuesday, touting the mini truck-like vehicle's ability to navigate hard to reach spots inaccessible to the traditional patrol car.

“These vehicles can go in alley ways, in parks, trails, industrial areas and all kinds of other places,” said KCPD Chief Stacey Graves.

Just like the standard patrol car, the UTV is equipped with police lights and a siren. It also features a flatbed, roll bar protection and is able to operate year-round, complete with heating and air conditioning. The UTVs were donated by the Police Foundation of Kansas City, a non-profit that supports police activities with, among other things, new technology and equipment.

Robberies and property crimes declined significantly this year — property damage was down 35%, and robberies,18%, between January and September, according to the Police Foundation. Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw believes these new vehicles will build on this success.

“We have heard significant concern about our parking garages and about other areas in downtown Kansas City," Parks-Shaw said. "This is a perfect answer on how we can address and improve the safety of Kansas City.”

In August, two men were killed during a shootout in a parking lot near the Power & Light District downtown. The incident was followed by public outcry for greater security and police presence, particularly in vacant lots and abandoned streets. Small businesses downtown endured a rash of property-damaging robberies and car break-ins in 2024.

Graves said the presence of the officers driving UTV's should be a deterrent to offenders. The officers, she said, will have the same authority as those in a standard squad car.

“If one of these UTVs is behind you and its lights and siren are on," she said, "that means pull over."