Up To Date

After break-ins, Kansas City restaurant owners frustrated by police delays

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Enrique Gutierrez (right), Evan Ashby (middle), and Andrew Cameron (left) discuss how a string of break-ins across Kansas City have impacted their businesses on Up To Date.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Mildred's, Donutolgy and Teocali were among the dozens of Kansas City small businesses hit by property crimes in the last few months. The owners said they were frustrated by how long it took to get authorities to respond.

Enrique Gutierrez, the owner of Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina on Holmes Road, remembers seeing his business the morning after it had been broken into.

"It was just the worst feeling ever," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez' was just one of dozens of local businesses hit by property crimes and break-ins over the last month. And he and other owners say the initial response from authorities was disappointing.

Evan Ashby, owner of Mildred's, says both his downtown and Crossroads stores were broken into in September. But he said 911 didn't answer his security service's calls.

"(We) weren't even able to make a police report until the following morning," Ashby told KCUR's Up To Date.

Andrew Cameron of Donutology expressed similar frustration.

"It took us two days to even get a case number and file a report," Cameron said.

All three agreed that Kansas City's new Back to Business fund, which would compensate small business owners for losses due to property crime, was a positive step.

Cameron says that the fund's payments of a few thousand dollars may not seem like a lot of money, but "when we make our money one donut at a time, that's a lot of donuts."

  • Andrew Cameron, Donutology owner
  • Enrique Gutierrez, Teocali owner
  • Evan Ashby, Mildred's owner

Up To Date Talk ShowUp to DateLocal Businessproperty crime
