Half of Missouri ZIP codes saw Postal Service cuts under consolidation plan

In 2025, almost everyone is online. Overnight shipping, online bill pay and endless streaming services are at our fingertips.

And as technology and society shift to meet those changes, people living in rural Missouri don’t want to be left out of the conversation just because their packages may take more time to arrive.

Under a recent consolidation effort by the U.S. Postal Service, though, rural areas farther away from processing hubs are seeing more reductions in service compared to their urban counterparts, even in areas that haven’t technically seen parts of the plan go into effect yet.

“The mail, it’s awful. Sometimes we don’t even get things that were sent to us,” said Leah Lawson, vice president of the Bank of New Madrid in southeast Missouri.

The bank and its customers rely heavily on mail delivery to pay their bills. But more and more people are getting slapped with late fees because their payments don’t make it on time.

“It’s their light bill or water bill, and if it gets lost it doesn’t matter,” said Lawson. “You’re getting a late fee, because they say it’s your responsibility.”

In late July, the Postal Service cut back on services in 540 — nearly half — of Missouri’s ZIP codes by reducing mail collection from morning and evening to morning-only collection.

It’s part of the Postal Service’s efforts to cut costs under former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s “ Delivering for America ” plan, which launched in 2021.

During a June Congressional hearing , commercial mailing groups and package shippers pushed for a pause on the plan, citing negative performance impacts and increased costs.

Missourians have noticed the shift.

“Some days you don’t get mail,” Lawson said. “It seems like I’ve gone a whole week without getting anything, then get a whole stack of it in one day.”

How Kansas City and St. Louis power mail for all of Missouri

Meg Cunningham / The Beacon The Postal Service collects mail and moves it to processing centers in Kansas City and St. Louis.

The Postal Service handled over 112 billion pieces of mail in 2024, down from 154 billion in 2015. In fiscal year 2024 , the Postal Service’s total operating expenses were $89.5 billion, while the agency had a net loss of $9.5 billion.

The Postal Service said that shifting from a focus on air transportation to primarily moving mail across the country on trucks would save the agency money. Pickup schedules started changing in 2023. Since then, the Postal Service has loosened its requirements for mail delivery times and has struggled to meet even those lower benchmarks.

Under the plan, post offices no longer have afternoon mail pickup, which collects mail and moves it to a larger plant in Kansas City or St. Louis for processing. The mail is now collected the next day, including priority mail, delaying its entry into processing by a day.

In April , the Postal Service changed its service standards to account for the change, by changing priority mail from a next-day guarantee to a one-to-three-day guarantee.

Even still, the agency has had trouble meeting those standards, said Christopher Shaw, a historian and author on the Postal Service.

“They’re changing the goalposts, but they’re also having trouble meeting the new standards they’ve set,” Shaw said. “There just hasn’t been a track record of success in terms of the results for the American public … or the claimed cost savings to the agency.”

In a statement, the Postal Service said the agency does not expect rural customers in Missouri and Kansas to see service downgrades

“These service standard refinements do not depend on whether an area is urban or rural, but rather a collection point’s distance from an origin (regional processing and distribution center),” regional spokeswoman Tara Jarrett said in an email.

“The changes add one day to the delivery expectation for mail and packages sent from certain ZIP Codes, but they also include improvements to the processing and transportation of mail and packages within our network. For some mail and packages, the changes will shorten expected delivery times by a full day,” she said.

Meg Cunningham / The Beacon By ending evening collection, the USPS plan delays processing of some mail by a day.

Assessments of the plan by the Postal Regulatory Commission, a federal agency that oversees the Postal Service, found that the agency used flawed methods to justify the service changes.

“The Commission finds that the Postal Service’s proposal relies on defective modeling, overly optimistic financial and cost saving projects, and unclear timeframes for the rollout of the changes,” the group wrote in an advisory opinion in January.

“In addition, the Commission finds that the proposal fails to fully consider the significant, negative impact of these changes on rural communities across the country,” the group wrote.

The mail system is interdependent , and flaws at one point of processing lead to flaws until the mail shows up at your doorstep, the commission wrote.

Even before evening mail collection ended, persistent challenges at the Kansas City and St. Louis processing centers — which process mail for the region, including parts of Kansas and Illinois — had residents questioning the reliability of the Postal Service.

At the request of the region’s elected officials, including Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas and Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri, the Office of the Inspector General performed audits of the Kansas City and St. Louis processing and distribution centers in recent years.

The audits found persistent staffing issues and inefficiencies. For example, in St. Louis the processing plant failed to use automation to process all of the mail it could, leaving millions of pieces of mail to be sorted manually by local post offices.

The recent audit found that in St. Louis processing went past the time target on 39 out of 75 days from February to April. In June, the auditors identified 2.2 million delayed letters, 355,259 delayed flats and more than 1,000 delayed packages.

Since fiscal year 2022, on-time first class mail deliveries have dropped 4.5% nationwide , an OIG report found.

In Missouri and Kansas, first class mail met performance standards 74% of the time in fiscal year 2025, compared to 88% three years prior, and takes an average of three days to deliver. In September alone, mail met the performance standard 86% of the time.

“There are some areas closer to the new transportation hubs where they’re saying delivery time has improved a little bit,” Shaw said. “Then there’s other areas where they explicitly admitted that the time of delivery wouldn’t improve. And that’s kind of the purpose — to degrade the delivery standards so that way they can run less trucks.”

Is there an argument for reducing Postal Service operations?

Héctor Alejandro Arzate / Harvest Public Media U.S. Postal Service officials have estimated it could save more than $3 billion by consolidating operations in rural communities.

The Postal Service points to a decline in single-piece mail, such as bills, letters or other communications, as a reason to reduce services. The agency has stated that volume has dropped by 80% since the 1990s.

But Shaw said reducing those services harms those who still rely on the mail the most.

“The impact is greatest for the average citizen, for the person who is mailing a single letter,” Shaw said.

While some communities may be able to transition to paying their bills online or using a different shipping service for their business, there are still millions who rely on what the Postal Service provides.

“We have a lot of elderly customers who are not tech savvy and who flat out refuse to pay online or use a computer,” Lawson said. “For some people, the funds are not there enough to begin with for them to survive, let alone deal with these kinds of issues. You should still be able to count on it.”

That’s exactly the argument Shaw makes against scaling back the services.

“It’s not a company that exists to make a profit,” Shaw said. “It’s set up as a service, not a business. That’s the idea, and it’s because a for-profit business does not want to deliver to those rural areas.”

The Postal Service often steps into the delivery process when it becomes too costly for other companies to complete the delivery, mostly in rural areas, Shaw added.

Still, Missourians rely on the Postal Service for essential documents and medications.

A KFF analysis found that in 2018, nearly 14 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Part D or large employer plans used mail-order pharmacies for at least one prescription.

The Department of Veterans Affairs also fills a majority of its prescriptions through the mail. A 2016 study found that prescriptions filled through the mail contributed to better medication adherence for those with chronic conditions.

For rural Missouri businesses and farmers, poor mail delivery can put their operations at risk.

Katie Nixon, a farmer and vice president of the Missouri Farmers Union, hasn’t noticed much of a change in her service since the plan went into effect in July. But she and her members have noticed the deterioration of service over the past handful of years.

Live plants have arrived at farmers’ doorsteps dried out, and poultry farmers have dealt with birds that died during delayed shipping processes.

Aside from the impact it has on business operations, Nixon worries it will only push potential customers of these small businesses to other, more convenient options.

“If an urban person is waiting two weeks for their product, they’re going to say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll get it from there next time, because Amazon can just get it to me the next day,’” she said.

She worries about the precedent it sets for serving rural communities in the future.

“It’s hard to say whether or not these small changes are going to affect me day to day,” she said. “But once those smaller changes start getting into bigger changes … that’s really going to be a problem.”