Missouri man who was once on FBI most-wanted list pleads guilty to sex crimes

A Missouri man who was once on the FBI's Most Wanted list has pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking.

Donald Fields II, 61, admitted Thursday that between 2013 and 2016, he allowed a friend access to the teenage victim in exchange for gifts, including cash, a car and motorcycle, and vacations. He will be sentenced in July.

Federal prosecutors initially filed the case in 2022, then added a charge in 2023. Fields remained on the run until he was pulled over during a routine traffic stop outside Orlando, Florida, in 2025.

Fields' co-defendant, Theodore Sartori Sr., was arrested in 2022 and eventually pleaded guilty to traveling to Florida to engage in sexual activity with the teenager. Sartori was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a sentence he is appealing as unreasonable.

Fields also faces multiple state charges including child molestation, rape and witness tampering in Franklin County, southwest of St. Louis. Prosecutors there did not return phone calls asking how the outcome of the federal case might impact the state proceedings.

The victim in the federal case is among the victims in the Franklin County case.

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