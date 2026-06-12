© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Newsroom
The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.

Help us report on third-country deportations of immigrants in Missouri and Kansas

KCUR | By Steph Conquest-Ware
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
The immigration court in Omaha, Nebraska, whose sign is seen here, has one of the highest rates of asylum denials in the United States. Some immigrants in states including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska face the possibility of third-country deportation — being sent to a country where they have no ties.
Naomi Delkamiller
/
The Midwest Newsroom
The immigration court in Omaha, Nebraska, whose sign is seen here, has one of the highest rates of asylum denials in the United States. Some immigrants in states including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska face the possibility of third-country deportation — being sent to a country where they have no ties.

Since 2025, the Trump administration has paid countries millions of dollars to relocate immigrants. Many still wait in the Midwest, their futures and safety in limbo.

The Trump administration is sending immigrants and refugees to countries they have no connection to through a third-country deportation policy.

The Department of Homeland Security says the efforts allow the swift removal of people “who are so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back.”

The Midwest Newsroom has identified at least 25 people in ICE custody that DHS tried to remove or successfully removed to third countries. Some were taken into immigration custody as soon as they entered the country. Others have been in the country for decades and have family here. Few have been convicted of a violent crime.

The complete cost of expansion of third-country deportations is unknown, according to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Minority report released earlier this year. But it could be nearly $40 million, funded by taxpayers. And more than 80% of people deported to third countries have already been sent back to their home country.

As part of a project about third-country deportations in the Midwest, we’re asking people if they or someone they know has been at risk of deportation to a country they have no connection to.

If you’d like to share your story, please complete this short survey. We won’t use any information you give us without your permission, and we won’t ever sell it. If you have questions, please email reporter Steph Conquest-Ware at scware@iowapublicradio.org.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR. There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here. The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project. We invite you to review our ethics and practices here.
Tags
News Midwest NewsroomMidwestimmigrationimmigrantsImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Steph Conquest-Ware
Steph Conquest-Ware is The Midwest Newsroom's reporting fellow. Based in St. Louis and Des Moines, Steph covers immigrants and immigration. You can reach them at scware@iowapublicradio.org.
See stories by Steph Conquest-Ware
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR