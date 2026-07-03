Trump grants Missouri's request for FEMA assistance after damaging spring storms

Public Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available in Chariton, Howard, Monroe, Randolph and Saline counties to help local governments and nonprofits recover from storms that moved through between April 23-28.

President Donald Trump greenlit the assistance following Missouri's May 22 request for a major disaster declaration, Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Thursday.

The five mid-Missouri counties included in the Public Assistance request experienced tornadoes on April 27 that damaged homes, businesses, farms and infrastructure, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

An EF2 tornado traveled across Saline and Howard counties, an EF1 tornado touched down in Monroe County, an EF1 tornado touched down in Randolph and Chariton counties, and an EF0 tornado touched down in Randolph County, according to previous reporting.

Carroll, Greene, Holt, Ripley and St. Francois counties, which are not in mid-Missouri, were also included among the counties approved for Public Assistance.

Across the affected counties, damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs from the storms were estimated at more than $36 million following joint preliminary damage assessments, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

"Local officials have worked tirelessly and in close coordination with both the State Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to document significant damage in the areas impacted by repetitive storms," Kehoe said in the news release. "We thank President Trump for approving Missouri's major disaster declaration and greatly appreciate the critical work handled by our local response agencies and the recovery efforts that are already underway."

No individual assistance yet

Kehoe also requested FEMA Individual Assistance in Clay, Gentry, Greene, Holt, Randolph and Saline counties, but that request is still under review, according to the news release. The request for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance is also under review, according to the news release.

Individual Assistance could help cover temporary housing, home repairs and replacement of damaged property.



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