Sen. Hawley calls on FEMA to step up after EF2 tornado confirmed in mid-Missouri

Amid concerns about federal disaster relief funding, the tornado that swept through three mid-Missouri communities Monday has been confirmed as an EF2 by the National Weather Service.

The storm, which struck the small communities of Slater, Gilliam and Glasgow, tracked an estimated 36.51 miles across Saline, Howard and Randolph counties, according to the weather service.

Wind speeds reached 115 mph around Gilliam, which is classified as a low-end EF2 tornado. The weather service reported no injuries or deaths from the storm.

The storm knocked out power in Glasgow and damaged the water tower, which prompted Mayor Donald Clear to declare a state of emergency in the city. Trees fell on homes, roofs flew off buildings and decks were ripped from backyards, according to reporting from KOMU 8.

Although the tornado reached EF2 intensity during its peak, the weather service surveyed EF0 and EF1 damage in Slater and Glasgow.

Tornado intensity is measured by maximum damage and wind speed using the Enhanced Fujita Scale — from EF0 to EF5. An EF2 is considered a significant tornado.

The tornado developed southwest of Slater at 6:52 a.m. Monday and damaged trees as it moved northeast, according to KOMU 8. It strengthened and brought more damage as it moved through Slater, further creating severe tree and power line damage in Gilliam and sweeping the north side of Glasgow before weakening soon after, according to the damage assessment.

Cleanup is underway for damage, and power is still being restored for some customers in the storm's path.

After their mayor declared a state of emergency, Glasgow residents began cleanup efforts the day the storm hit. Tuesday morning, Slater residents worked to clear trees and damaged buildings. Throughout Tuesday, work crews in Gilliam spent time repairing downed power lines.

Hawley speaks on disaster relief

In the wake of Monday's storms in central Missouri, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs to step up and speed up.

"We need more relief, we need it faster, we need it more consistently," Hawley told the Missourian.

On the same day Hawley expressed a need for speed, FEMA warned that some of its recovery efforts may be delayed because of the ongoing congressional deadlock regarding Department of Homeland Security funding. FEMA is part of DHS. Democrats are refusing to fund the agency until immigration agents are put on stricter guidelines. Democrats have yet to find a satisfactory compromise with Republicans.

This week's storms, which traveled across Saline County and into Glasgow, caused power outages, downed trees, damaged property and blocked sections of Missouri 240.

Questions about the availability of federal recovery assistance are resurfacing as residents begin repairing damage from the storms.

Hawley has been vocal in his critique of the slow pace of storm recovery efforts, since destructive tornadoes hit the eastern part of the state in March 2025.

For the last year, Missouri's entire congressional delegation has pushed for federal assistance in recovery efforts. Despite repeated pleas, recovery, especially in St. Louis, has been slow, in part because of a mixed response from FEMA. Coordination between federal, state and local officials has also caused delays.

In a hearing last month, Hawley asked then-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to help cut through red-tape at FEMA. Noem was fired just two days after, leaving that request in apparent limbo.

FEMA declared Wednesday it was entering a period of Immediate Needs Funding due to the lapse in cash flow as Congress struggles to pass the legislation necessary to fund DHS and the agencies it oversees. This period of funding is triggered when the agency's budget dips below $3 billion.

"While FEMA will continue lifesaving and life-sustaining support, recovery efforts may be delayed until funding is restored," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement released by the agency.

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