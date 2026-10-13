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Thousands powerless around Kansas City after severe thunderstorms bring high winds

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published October 13, 2026 at 7:18 PM CDT
Updated October 13, 2026 at 9:29 PM CDT
Lightning lights up the sky behind a television tower as a thunderstorm moves through the area Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Lightning lights up the sky behind a television tower as a thunderstorm moves through the area Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

More than 38,000 Evergy customers are reported without power. Clay County was briefly under a tornado warning, as the National Weather Service urged Kansas City residents to seek shelter.

More than 45,000 Evergy customers are without power — with the number quickly growing — after severe thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City metro on Tuesday night.

Several hundred outages were also reported in Wyandotte County, according to the Board of Public Utilities.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 10 p.m. for parts of Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri. 60 mph winds may damage roofs and trees.

Original article continues below.

Central parts of Clay County, including Gladstone, Liberty, Claycomo, Excelsior Springs and Pleasant Valley, were briefly under a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service warned of quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 80 mph.

"Seek shelter now inside an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. These storms are capable of producing widespread destructive winds and large hail," warned the National Weather Service around 7:15 p.m.

The NWS said that tornadoes can develop quickly in conditions like this — but the storm's winds are already a threat.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely."
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News weatherNational Weather Service
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
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