Thousands powerless around Kansas City after severe thunderstorms bring high winds

More than 45,000 Evergy customers are without power — with the number quickly growing — after severe thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City metro on Tuesday night.

Several hundred outages were also reported in Wyandotte County, according to the Board of Public Utilities.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 10 p.m. for parts of Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri. 60 mph winds may damage roofs and trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS and Kansas City KS until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hA2duFXkqh — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2026

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Central parts of Clay County, including Gladstone, Liberty, Claycomo, Excelsior Springs and Pleasant Valley, were briefly under a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service warned of quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 80 mph.

"Seek shelter now inside an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. These storms are capable of producing widespread destructive winds and large hail," warned the National Weather Service around 7:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Liberty MO, Excelsior Springs MO and Pleasant Valley MO until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hg4gWpPSC9 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 14, 2026

The NWS said that tornadoes can develop quickly in conditions like this — but the storm's winds are already a threat.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely."