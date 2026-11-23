Kansas City is no stranger to championship parades — but for the very first time, the guests of honor will be The Current.

Raven Jemison, KC Current president, said Saturday’s NWSL Championship win over the Washington Spirit was an incredible time for the city and the team.

“This championship belongs to our players, our coaches, our staff, our ownership group and most importantly, our fans who have been with us at every turn, every step of the way,” Jemison said.

The free parade begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Berkley Riverfront Park. Fans are invited to march with the champions down Current Way and into CPKC Stadium, where a rally and live concert featuring Grammy-winning music duo The Chainsmokers are scheduled.

“This is about bringing our players and our community together, and giving Kansas City the opportunity to celebrate a team that has made this city beyond prep,” Jemison said. “We can't wait to see the streets filled with fans with teal Tuesday and a whole lot of championship pride.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR Kathy Nelson, the president and CEO of both Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, issued a Teal Tuesday challenge to Kansas City business leaders. She encouraged them to give employees an extra long lunch so fans can celebrate with the team.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the event will be a chance for the whole city to celebrate.

“This is a chance to make sure that our players know that they are loved, appreciated and celebrated by the people of Kansas City,” Lucas said. “We're excited about what this championship celebration means… It means that we get to have special moments right here at CPKC Stadium, right here at Current Landing and on the riverfront in Kansas City.”

Parade and rally details

No registration is required to participate in the parade. Fans can follow the double-decker buses along the route to the stadium.

Those who want to attend the rally and concert inside CPKC Stadium must register for a free ticket in advance. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the stadium reaches capacity.

Fans are encouraged to wear teal and dress for cold weather.

“But we will heat things up with our celebration, with our cheers and with our community all around us,” Lucas said.

Julie Denesha / KCUR Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the event will be a chance for the whole city to celebrate.

Fans who cannot get into the stadium can still join the celebration at Current Landing or Berkley Riverfront Park. Both locations will offer viewing screens, entertainment, and food and beverages for purchase. The concert will be streamed at Current Landing, but not at Berkley Riverfront Park.

Organizers encourage fans to take the free KC Streetcar to the riverfront stop. Increased streetcar service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Limited parking will also be available for purchase at the stadium, with lots opening at 8 a.m.

Kathy Nelson, the president and CEO of both Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, issued a Teal Tuesday challenge to Kansas City business leaders. She encouraged them to give employees an extra long lunch so fans can celebrate with the team.

“Come down to the riverfront,” Nelson said. “This isn't the day to watch from your office window. It's a day to be part of something historic.”

There will be a second reason to celebrate on Tuesday, Nelson said: The United States on Monday was named host of the 2031 Women’s World Cup, and Kansas City will now compete for matches.

“When the city shows up for our teams, it really shows the world who we are,” she said. “This is our chance to show the world how Kansas City shows up, not only for sports, but specifically for women's sports.”

Joseph Mabin, deputy chief of the patrol bureau for the Kansas City Police Department, said the priority is making sure the celebration is both safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Kansas City Current / CPKC Stadium A graphic shows the march route to celebrate the 2026 National Women's Soccer League Champions at Berkley Riverfront Park.

“There will be a significant law enforcement presence throughout the celebration, with officers in personnel working both visibly and behind the scenes,” Mabin said. “Our security planning involves a layered approach with crowd safety measures, traffic management and the resources necessary to respond to the needs of the public.”