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Kansas City Northland residents want 'a real shift' in policing as search for new chief begins

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Man talking to a small crowd over a microphone
Brandon Azim
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KCUR
Rev. Bob Hill, Minister Emeritus of Community Christian Church, is moderating the public listening session at Northland Neighborhood's, Inc.

At the first of five public listening sessions across the city, residents gathered in a Northland community center to express their opinions about a new police chief.

Inside a conference room at Northland Neighborhoods, Inc., a community center at 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, about 25 community members gathered to add their voices to the conversation about what the city needs in a new police chief. Current chief Stacey Graves announced in July she would retire at the end of this year.

51-year-old Kelsie Toole, a Northland real estate agent, came to the meeting because she said she feels a responsibility to engage with her community and encourage others to do the same. She also has a professional interest in creating the safest community possible for prospective home buyers in the Northland, the fastest-growing part of the Kansas City metro. If Toole had her way, the next chief would be just like outgoing Chief Graves. Toole was particularly impressed with how Graves handled the 2024 Super Bowl Parade shooting.

“The amount of weight on those shoulders, I feel like she handled it very well," Toole said. “I think if you could duplicate her, that would be a good way to go.”

The Kansas City Public Safety Coalition, a group of civic, business, faith and community leaders who work alongside the Kansas City Police Department and Board of Police Commissioners, is sponsoring the series of public listening sessions to gather residents’ ideas. At each session, participants receive a series of questions including what preventive programs they would like to see and how their police department can make them feel safer. At the Thursday night meeting, one of the frequent comments from Northlanders was the need for more frequent patrols north of the river.

A group of men at a table
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR
A group of residents review questions about what a safe Kansas City looks like for their community.

Toole was shocked to hear that Graves was retiring at the end of 2026. She believes Graves’ leadership has had a hand in the reduction of violent crime in recent years but is concerned about the stubbornly high number of homicides that still occur throughout the city. She said th next chief must have Graves' courage and openess.

“If we’re going to reduce the number of homicides in this city, there has to be some kind of cultural change," Toole said. “There has to be a real shift. Cause arresting people … I don’t think that's the solution. You have to have a strong leader who is open to those conversations and influences others.”

Pastor Darron Edwards, one of the founding members of the Public Safety Coalition, said these meetings are meant to define what safety means to each community and how it can be better enforced. He said that definition looks different in different parts of the city.

“If we are going to have a safer Kansas City, we got to define what safety looks like in the Northland, what it means in the south (of Kansas City), what it means in midtown and what it means in the east (side of the city),” said Edwards. “And put that compilation report together to give to the Board of Police Commissioners so they can pick the next police chief and understand how safety looks in Kansas City.”

Here is a list of the remaining listening sessions:

  • Tuesday, October 20 | East | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church Gymnasium, 3530 Chelsea Drive, Kansas City, MO 64128

  • Thursday, October 22 | Northeast | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

The Propeller Building of Samuel U. Rodgers - Jim Nunnelly Room, 2100 E. 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64124

  •  Thursday, October 29 | West | Downtown, Midtown | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Union Station, KC Chamber Board Room, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

  • Thursday, November 5 | South | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Tags
News Kansas City Police DepartmentStacey Gravescommunity engagementcommunitycrimepoliceKansas City Missouri (KCMO)News
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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