NPR in Kansas City
A People's History of Kansas City

A radical enclave called Womontown

Published March 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Crysta Henthorne
KCUR 89.3

Fed up with harassment and housing discrimination, lesbians in 1990s Kansas City dreamed of a place where they could "walk hand in hand, freely down the streets." So they created Womontown. The self-sufficient community encompassed 12 city blocks and attracted women from all over the U.S.

Read more about how 12 city blocks in Kansas City became a radical enclave by and for women from KCUR's Hannah Bailey.

A People’s History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was produced by Mackenzie Martin and Hannah Bailey, mixed by Mackenzie Martin and edited by Barb Shelly.

A People's History of Kansas City LGBTQKansas City HistoryGLAMA
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a community storyteller taking a new look at local history, I aim to provide that context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
Mackenzie Martin
Whether it’s something happening right now or something that happened 100 years ago, some stories don’t fit in the short few minutes of a newscast. As a podcast producer at KCUR, I help investigate questions and local curiosities in a way that brings listeners along for adventures with plot twists and thought-provoking ideas. Sometimes there isn’t an easy answer in the end – but my hope is that we all leave with a greater understanding of the city we live in. Reach me at mackenzie@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @_macmartin.
Hannah Bailey
Hannah Bailey is the spring 2022 podcast intern for KCUR Studios. She has a doctorate from the University of Kansas in American Studies. You can email her at hbailey@kcur.org.
