A radical enclave called Womontown
Fed up with harassment and housing discrimination, lesbians in 1990s Kansas City dreamed of a place where they could "walk hand in hand, freely down the streets." So they created Womontown. The self-sufficient community encompassed 12 city blocks and attracted women from all over the U.S.
A People’s History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was produced by Mackenzie Martin and Hannah Bailey, mixed by Mackenzie Martin and edited by Barb Shelly.