© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A People's History of Kansas City

PHKC live! A podcast party for America's original sandwich cookie

By Suzanne Hogan
Published February 21, 2024 at 1:29 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Did you know that a certain cream-filled black and white sandwich cookie got its start right here in Kansas City? And no, we're not talking about the Oreo.

A People's History of Kansas City is hosting a special live event on March 1, 2024, where host Suzanne Hogan and producer Mackenzie Martin will take you back to the birth of the very first: Hydrox. Hear our next episode before everyone else. Go to KCUR.org/cookies for tickets.

Join the hosts of the award-winning KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City for an interactive live event — with a special "twist"!

Learn about Hydrox's origins, how Oreo came to win America's hearts instead, and then participate in a taste test to see which one you love more.

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Rochester Brewing & Roasting Co., 2129 Washington, Kansas City, Missouri
Cost: $5 for KCUR members, $10 for non-members*
Tickets: Get tickets here

Inside KCUR
A People's History of Kansas City LIVE!

Tags
A People's History of Kansas City foodFood & Drinklocal foodKansas City Historyevents
Stay Connected
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today.<br/><br/>In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now