PHKC live! A podcast party for America's original sandwich cookie

Join the hosts of the award-winning KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City for an interactive live event — with a special "twist"!

Learn about Hydrox's origins, how Oreo came to win America's hearts instead, and then participate in a taste test to see which one you love more.

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Rochester Brewing & Roasting Co., 2129 Washington, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $5 for KCUR members, $10 for non-members*

Tickets: Get tickets here