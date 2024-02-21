PHKC live! A podcast party for America's original sandwich cookie
Did you know that a certain cream-filled black and white sandwich cookie got its start right here in Kansas City? And no, we're not talking about the Oreo.
A People's History of Kansas City is hosting a special live event on March 1, 2024, where host Suzanne Hogan and producer Mackenzie Martin will take you back to the birth of the very first: Hydrox. Hear our next episode before everyone else. Go to KCUR.org/cookies for tickets.
Join the hosts of the award-winning KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City for an interactive live event — with a special "twist"!
Learn about Hydrox's origins, how Oreo came to win America's hearts instead, and then participate in a taste test to see which one you love more.
When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Rochester Brewing & Roasting Co., 2129 Washington, Kansas City, Missouri
Cost: $5 for KCUR members, $10 for non-members*
Tickets: Get tickets here