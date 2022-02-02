© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A sign of change for Kansas City, Kansas?

Published February 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
For the first time, African American leaders will fill several key positions in Wyandotte County’s Unified Government. Can they turn around a long history of coverup and corruption? Plus, Kansas officials are close to a deal for a $4 billion manufacturing plant, but need lawmakers to approve huge tax breaks for a mystery company.

In the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, African Americans now hold five key positions simultaneously: mayor, police chief, district attorney, county administrator and general manager of the Board of Public Utilities.

KCUR’s Luke Martin reports on how the new leadership takes up the daunting task of creating a better government for Kansas' most diverse county.

Kansas lawmakers will vote this week on a proposal to dramatically increase the tax breaks and other subsidies used to recruit big companies. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas needs the beefed-up incentives to stay in the running for a $4 billion manufacturing plant. Jim McLean of the Kansas News Service reports some lawmakers are skeptical about changing the rules for a company that remains a mystery.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
