A sign of change for Kansas City, Kansas?

In the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, African Americans now hold five key positions simultaneously: mayor, police chief, district attorney, county administrator and general manager of the Board of Public Utilities.

KCUR’s Luke Martin reports on how the new leadership takes up the daunting task of creating a better government for Kansas' most diverse county.

Kansas lawmakers will vote this week on a proposal to dramatically increase the tax breaks and other subsidies used to recruit big companies. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas needs the beefed-up incentives to stay in the running for a $4 billion manufacturing plant. Jim McLean of the Kansas News Service reports some lawmakers are skeptical about changing the rules for a company that remains a mystery.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.