kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Published February 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Missouri's Republican governor is walking back comments that he would not nominate a state health director “who does not share the same Christian values.” And he's defending the state's legal campaign against mask mandates and its controversial law that bans police in Missouri from enforcing federal gun restrictions.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has laid out his plans for the future of the state's education, infrastructure, and COVID response. In an interview on KCUR's Up To Date, Parson talked about recent fights with far-right lawmakers over his nomination of a health department director, and recent efforts by the state Attorney General to sue school districts with mask mandates.

Parson also spoke about his view on the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which is now being weighed by the Missouri Supreme Court, as well as the Kevin Strickland case.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today MissouriGovernor Mike ParsoninfrastructureeducationCoronavirusKevin StricklandKansas News Serviceadoption
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
