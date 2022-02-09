Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has laid out his plans for the future of the state's education, infrastructure, and COVID response. In an interview on KCUR's Up To Date, Parson talked about recent fights with far-right lawmakers over his nomination of a health department director, and recent efforts by the state Attorney General to sue school districts with mask mandates.

Parson also spoke about his view on the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which is now being weighed by the Missouri Supreme Court, as well as the Kevin Strickland case.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.