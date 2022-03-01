© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Is a Kansas college trying to kick out Black athletes?

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
A small Kansas community college has been sued for allegedly trying to reduce the number of its Black student-athletes. The lawsuit comes after disclosures that the president of the school compared a Black football player to Hitler, whom she praised as “a great leader.”

For some disadvantaged kids, attending a rural junior college can be the best chance they have at higher education, and their only opportunity to pursue a dream of playing college ball.

Tiny Highland Community College in northeast Kansas attracts students from all over the country who attend on athletic scholarships. As KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, the school has been sued in recent years for alleged hostility toward its Black student-athletes — then, the college president compared a Black football player to Hitler.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today collegecollege sportsAthletics
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Trevor Grandin