Is a Kansas college trying to kick out Black athletes?

For some disadvantaged kids, attending a rural junior college can be the best chance they have at higher education, and their only opportunity to pursue a dream of playing college ball.

Tiny Highland Community College in northeast Kansas attracts students from all over the country who attend on athletic scholarships. As KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, the school has been sued in recent years for alleged hostility toward its Black student-athletes — then, the college president compared a Black football player to Hitler.

