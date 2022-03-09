© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why don't more people in Kansas City ride the bus?

Published March 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Despite making strides in public transportation over the last decade, few Kansas Citians ride the bus. We'll explore why — and how the city could improve the bus system. Plus, lessons from Kansas City’s Black WWI veterans on the durability of democracy.

With free bus fares, a growing streetcar line and MAX bus lines, Kansas City’s public transportation system has taken huge strides in the past decade. But the system still doesn’t do a great job of moving passengers from east to west, or west to east. On Up to Date, KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke to public transit researcher Yonah Freemark of the Urban Institute on how else Kansas City could encourage more people to ride the bus.

And as images from a new war in Europe saturate news and social media feeds around the world, KCUR’s Luke Martin takes a look at another set of wartime photographs, housed at Kansas City’s National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)public transitbusBlack HistoryWorld War Iveteranshistory
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
