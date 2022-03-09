Why don't more people in Kansas City ride the bus?

With free bus fares, a growing streetcar line and MAX bus lines, Kansas City’s public transportation system has taken huge strides in the past decade. But the system still doesn’t do a great job of moving passengers from east to west, or west to east. On Up to Date, KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke to public transit researcher Yonah Freemark of the Urban Institute on how else Kansas City could encourage more people to ride the bus.

And as images from a new war in Europe saturate news and social media feeds around the world, KCUR’s Luke Martin takes a look at another set of wartime photographs, housed at Kansas City’s National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.