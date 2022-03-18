© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

From Kansas City to Bel-Air

Published March 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Harold Smith, an artist from Kansas City, Kansas, is having something of a mid-career moment, with his works appearing in museums and on the new TV show "Bel-Air." Plus, how the new Kansas City health director is addressing COVID-19, low morale in health workers, and gun violence.

Kansas City artist Harold Smith is on a roll. For decades, he’s been creating his colorful paintings and multimedia works out of his living room in Kansas City, Kansas. And now, they’re featured in the new TV show “Bel-Air,”a dramatic re-boot of the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that's airing on Peacock. KCUR’s Laura Spencer brings us this story.

In February, Dr. Marvia Jones stepped into the role of health director of Kansas City, Missouri, making history as the first Black woman appointed to the position. Jones recently appeared on KCUR's Up To Date with Steve Kraske, where she shared how the Health Department will be changing its approach to COVID-19, and gun violence as an urgent public health matter.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)public healthKansas City Kansas (KCK)TVArts & CultureArt
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
