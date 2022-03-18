From Kansas City to Bel-Air

Kansas City artist Harold Smith is on a roll. For decades, he’s been creating his colorful paintings and multimedia works out of his living room in Kansas City, Kansas. And now, they’re featured in the new TV show “Bel-Air,”a dramatic re-boot of the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that's airing on Peacock. KCUR’s Laura Spencer brings us this story.

In February, Dr. Marvia Jones stepped into the role of health director of Kansas City, Missouri, making history as the first Black woman appointed to the position. Jones recently appeared on KCUR's Up To Date with Steve Kraske, where she shared how the Health Department will be changing its approach to COVID-19, and gun violence as an urgent public health matter.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.