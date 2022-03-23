© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

KU professor on trial over China ties

Published March 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The trial of University of Kansas professor Feng "Franklin" Tao started on Monday. Tao was arrested as part of much-criticized Trump-era program designed to catch spies sharing American intellectual property and secrets with China. Plus, some Kansas jails are finally allowing medical care for opioid addiction.

Opening arguments for the trial of University of Kansas professor Feng "Franklin" Tao started on Tuesday. He was the first to be charged under the China Initiative, a Trump administration program that resulted in increased attention to Chinese American academics and about a dozen arrests. As John Rutwich reports for NPR, the initiative was shut down last month, but that hasn't stopped ongoing cases like Tao's.

Decades of research shows some medications are very effective at helping people overcome drug use disorders. Now, a few Kansas counties are allowing this kind of medical care for people in jail. For the Kansas News Service, Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports that experts say more jails need to take the same step.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags

Kansas City Today ChinaU.S. Department of JusticeUniversity of KansasKansasaddiction
