KU professor on trial over China ties

Opening arguments for the trial of University of Kansas professor Feng "Franklin" Tao started on Tuesday. He was the first to be charged under the China Initiative, a Trump administration program that resulted in increased attention to Chinese American academics and about a dozen arrests. As John Rutwich reports for NPR, the initiative was shut down last month, but that hasn't stopped ongoing cases like Tao's.

Decades of research shows some medications are very effective at helping people overcome drug use disorders. Now, a few Kansas counties are allowing this kind of medical care for people in jail. For the Kansas News Service, Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports that experts say more jails need to take the same step.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.