Sen. Roger Marshall on Ukraine

After a visit to countries bordering Ukraine, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall says the U.S. needs to send more weapons to help the country in its fight against Russia's invasion. Marshall's comments come just two weeks after he and other Republicans voted against an omnibus spending bill that included $13.6 billion for Ukraine. Marshall spoke about his trip and his stance on Ukraine on KCUR's Up To Date.

High gas prices have drivers and politicians calling for more domestic oil production. But small American oil companies can’t find employees that are both able, and willing to go to work in the oilfield, reports KCUR's Frank Morris.

