Kansas City Today

Sen. Roger Marshall on Ukraine

Published March 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
After voting against a bill that included $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall now says the U.S. needs to send more weapons to help the country fight Russia. Plus, how a lack of employees is holding back domestic oil production.

After a visit to countries bordering Ukraine, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall says the U.S. needs to send more weapons to help the country in its fight against Russia's invasion. Marshall's comments come just two weeks after he and other Republicans voted against an omnibus spending bill that included $13.6 billion for Ukraine. Marshall spoke about his trip and his stance on Ukraine on KCUR's Up To Date.

High gas prices have drivers and politicians calling for more domestic oil production. But small American oil companies can’t find employees that are both able, and willing to go to work in the oilfield, reports KCUR's Frank Morris.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
