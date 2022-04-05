© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

An overdose crisis in Kansas City

Published April 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Fentanyl overdose deaths in the Kansas City area have soared recently. But some health care providers say Missouri is unprepared to deal with this new phase of the opioid crisis. Plus, the University of Kansas men's basketball team are NCAA champions.

Fentanyl is driving an overdose crisis in Missouri that’s proving especially deadly for African Americans. Kansas City is starting to see the effects, but health experts say that existing efforts to treat drug addiction aren’t helping the people who need it most. KCUR’s Alex Smith reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

