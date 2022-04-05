An overdose crisis in Kansas City

Fentanyl is driving an overdose crisis in Missouri that’s proving especially deadly for African Americans. Kansas City is starting to see the effects, but health experts say that existing efforts to treat drug addiction aren’t helping the people who need it most. KCUR’s Alex Smith reports.

