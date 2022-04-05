An overdose crisis in Kansas City
Fentanyl overdose deaths in the Kansas City area have soared recently. But some health care providers say Missouri is unprepared to deal with this new phase of the opioid crisis. Plus, the University of Kansas men's basketball team are NCAA champions.
Fentanyl is driving an overdose crisis in Missouri that’s proving especially deadly for African Americans. Kansas City is starting to see the effects, but health experts say that existing efforts to treat drug addiction aren’t helping the people who need it most. KCUR’s Alex Smith reports.
