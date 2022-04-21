© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Will Missouri teachers get a pay raise?

Published April 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri ranks dead last in the U.S. for the average starting salaries for teachers — just $32,000. But so far, state budget discussions have ignored a plan from the governor to raise that pay. Plus, how will Ford's plan to electrify its best-selling F-150 pickup play out in the Midwest?

The Missouri House Budget Committee threw out Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to use $22 million in state funds to increase teacher pay — Missouri ranks last in the country for teachers' starting salary.

State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat from Kansas City and member of the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, tells Up To Date host Steve Kraske that the governor's plan went too far for some lawmakers, while others thought it wasn't nearly enough.

Ford is electrifying its best-selling pickup. The F-150 Lightning rolls onto roads this spring, as the company tries to show old-school drivers how electric vehicles can work out in the country. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on predictions that it will be the pickup that takes the Midwest electric.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri BudgetHouse Budget CommitteeteachersFord Motor CompanyFordelectric vehicles
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
