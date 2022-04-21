Will Missouri teachers get a pay raise?

The Missouri House Budget Committee threw out Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to use $22 million in state funds to increase teacher pay — Missouri ranks last in the country for teachers' starting salary.

State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat from Kansas City and member of the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, tells Up To Date host Steve Kraske that the governor's plan went too far for some lawmakers, while others thought it wasn't nearly enough.

Ford is electrifying its best-selling pickup. The F-150 Lightning rolls onto roads this spring, as the company tries to show old-school drivers how electric vehicles can work out in the country. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on predictions that it will be the pickup that takes the Midwest electric.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

