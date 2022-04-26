Country Club Plaza at 100

Over 100 years, the Country Club Plaza has survived floods, social unrest and protests, and challenging economic climates for its shops, restaurants and storefronts. KCUR's Jacob Martin reports that as the Plaza marks this anniversary, the district is no longer locally owned, stores are closing and a controversial new development is planned to replace a historic church.

Kevin Strickland is one of the country’s longest serving exonerees. After 43 years in a Missouri prison for a triple murder he didn't commit, Strickland is now speaking out about the injustice he faced — before, during and after his innocence case. Strickland is joined by CBS journalist Erin Moriarty to discuss the role media plays in wrongful convictions on KCUR's Up To Date with host Steve Kraske.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.