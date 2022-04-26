© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Country Club Plaza at 100

Published April 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza is turning a century old, a milestone that finds people examining the iconic shopping center’s past and wondering about its future. Plus, Kevin Strickland talks about how the media covers wrongful convictions.

Over 100 years, the Country Club Plaza has survived floods, social unrest and protests, and challenging economic climates for its shops, restaurants and storefronts. KCUR's Jacob Martin reports that as the Plaza marks this anniversary, the district is no longer locally owned, stores are closing and a controversial new development is planned to replace a historic church.

Kevin Strickland is one of the country’s longest serving exonerees. After 43 years in a Missouri prison for a triple murder he didn't commit, Strickland is now speaking out about the injustice he faced — before, during and after his innocence case. Strickland is joined by CBS journalist Erin Moriarty to discuss the role media plays in wrongful convictions on KCUR's Up To Date with host Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Country Club PlazaKansas City Historywrongful convictionKevin Strickland
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
