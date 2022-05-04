When Roe v. Wade falls

In a leaked draft opinion, the Supreme Court of the United States appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that would leave millions of Americans with diminished access to reproductive care. The document was published by POLITICO Monday night and its authenticity was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, although the court said it did not represent a final decision.

David Achtenberg, of the UMKC Law School, has been researching the private papers of the justices, including their draft opinions, for years. He spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske.

