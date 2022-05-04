© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

When Roe v. Wade falls

Published May 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down abortion protections, according to a leaked draft opinion published by POLITICO Monday. But is this opinion likely the court’s final word on Roe v. Wade? Plus, a look at what such a decision would mean in Kansas and Missouri.

In a leaked draft opinion, the Supreme Court of the United States appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that would leave millions of Americans with diminished access to reproductive care. The document was published by POLITICO Monday night and its authenticity was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, although the court said it did not represent a final decision.

David Achtenberg, of the UMKC Law School, has been researching the private papers of the justices, including their draft opinions, for years. He spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
