Here's a state-by-state look at how abortion access could change if Roe V. Wade is overturned

In a leaked draft opinion, the Supreme Court of the United States appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that would leave millions of Americans with diminished access to reproductive care.

The document was published by POLITICO Monday night and its authenticity was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, although the court said it did not represent a final decision. Written by Samuel Alito, an associate justice on the Supreme Court, the draft details how the court's conservative majority views the original ruling that protected a woman's right to seek an abortion as "egregiously wrong from the start."

Overturning Roe v. Wade has been a goal of many conservative lawmakers. In at least 20 states, legislation is in effect to restrict access to abortion if the ruling is overturned. The legal mechanisms vary, with differing methods to prohibit the practice and punish doctors if they provide abortive care.

Explore the map below to see what could happen as soon as June: